Rays steal it at the death

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Magpies?

The Dandenong Stingrays came from 29 points down at the 10-minute mark of the last quarter to steal a four-point win over Oakleigh at Frankston under Friday night lights.

When Ziggy Toledo-Glasman banged through their fifth unanswered goal from the square with less than three minutes to go, Dandenong claimed the lead for the first time on the night.

He then lined up in the final minute and took enough time off the clock to ensure Oakleigh couldn’t rebound after he snapped a behind.

The first goal of the last quarter felt decisive in the outcome of the match and momentum felt like it would stay with the visitors when Oakleigh’s Kobe Askew opened the scoring.

The Chargers followed that up with two gettable set shots, which both missed, before Dandenong got a look in.

And when they did, there was no stopping them.

They played with fearless dare, high intensity and skill, taking it on through the middle and working hard to find space after winning it at the source..

All five final-quarter goals were scored from the top of the square as Dandenong got it in deep, and quickly.

Cooper Hynes got on the end of the first goal of the chain which sparked energy and life, and less than two minutes later, he banged through his second.

The parochial supporters standing behind the goals gave the Rays real belief when Cooper Simpson closed the margin to 11 points halfway through the last stanza.

The Stingrays had the play thereafter, with Hynes kicking his third to close the margin to three points before the Toledo-Glasman sealer.

It took the Rays until eight minutes into the last quarter to get their first inside-50 but after that point, Oakleigh itself didn’t have another inside 50.

The four times the Chargers looked likely to press in the last 15 minutes, winger Matt Nelson, a Berwick Springs local, either did something important defensively or took an intercept mark.

Coach Nick Cox highlighted Ben Hopkins’ last quarter in helping Dandenong trap it inside 50.

“Ben Hopkins off halfback had some big moments late where he defended really well and made good decisions coming off,” Cox said.

“The pleasing part is we coach it, and train it, it’s up to them to execute it, we did it for small periods of the game, they probably did it for longer but good teams win so we’ll take that.”

The Stingrays, who had strong representation in the Vic Country trials three weeks ago, were expected to romp home against the Chargers, missing 13 players to school footy.

But Oakleigh was the better side for 85percent of the game.

The Stingrays had only five goals for the night up until three quarter time, but Cox was optimistic that their midfield work started to shift late in that quarter which stemmed then shifted the momentum their way.

As well as the surge footy, some positional switches also aided the Rays late.

Quick rebounder Billy Wilson provided spark off half forward after splitting his time between halfback and the wing in the first three quarters.

Defender Corey Braden, a Hampton Park local, gave a strong aerial presence inside 50 late, and skippers Cooper Simpson and Harry DeMattia brought intensity and class in attack.

On a night where his cousin Tahj made his Stingrays debut, Beaconsfield’s Kade De La Rue was a standout with his core strength, confidence and cleanliness on a dewy night.

The Vic Country representative continues to build on a strong start to the season, playing as a link up half forward who gets his hands on it when thrown in the midfield mix.

“His contest work is something he’s continuing to improve, his cleanliness is a standout and he seems at times like he’ll be tackled but he has time and is really strong in the core so he’s going along nicely.”

Tahj, meanwhile got the call up after strong senior footy for Pakenham in recent weeks and finished with seven possessions in defence.

Highly regarded Riak Andrew, from Berwick, also made his Talent League debut.

The 192cm Melbourne Next Generation Academy prospect has long been touted but injured.

His game on Friday night came on the back of three games for local club Berwick, and finished Friday night with eight touches in the backline.

Hynes was a catalyst for the tide changing with some clearances in the third quarter and strong stoppage work before kicking three of his team’s final five goals.

Fellow bottom-ager Harvey Langford’s work rate and ball winning ability in and under were important on the night.

“They’ve been really good for the first four weeks and it’s easy to forget they’re 17-year-olds doing a lot of grunt work in there,” Cox said of Hynes and Langford.

“They’re taking their opportunity and showing some nice stuff while learning to play at the level.

“The longer they play, the better they’re getting.”

It took Dandenong until late in the first quarter to hit the scoreboard after they conceded the first four.

They kicked two goals to zero in the second quarter, but Oakleigh remained dangerous and the visitors maintained the ascendancy in the third.

“I thought it changed through the middle of the third quarter when Cooper Hynes started getting a few clearances and our midfield got better around the footy and then we gained momentum, a few things went our way, the pressure on the ball and player picked up as well,” Cox said.

“We just played the way we wanted to a little bit more.

“We always want to find that perfect kick and sometimes we have to adapt to the conditions a little bit more.

“We got a few goals in the goal-sqaure just from surging the ball forward so that’s something we did better in the last quarter.

“It’s a bonus to have a win but it’s good to show players in other spots and execute it really well.”

The Rays will return to Frankston on Sunday with both the boys and girls programs to take on strong Eastern Ranges outfits.