Redbacks get bite back

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park has bounced back from a disappointing loss to Murrumbeena with a commanding win over Highett.

The Redbacks won each of the four quarters to post a percentage boosting 19.14 128 to 8.11 59 victory.

After an almost day last weekend, big forward Nathan Carver was able to put it together on Saturday and slot five goals.

Jack Wilson, dropped from the Dandenong Stingrays outfit, played with a point to prove as his partnership with Tanner Stanton on the wing becomes a feature of Hampton Park’s best footy.

Trent Thomas, under an injury cloud coming into the clash, kicked three goals as did Declan Brunnell.

At Carrum Downs Recreation Reserve, stalwart Michael Henry played his first game since round one and showed his class, leading Doveton to a 9.4 58 to 5.6 36 victory over Skye.

The Doves’ perennial first quarter issues, however, plagued them again, as they were forced to claw back a deficit.

Five third-quarter goals in a low scoring clash proved decisive, giving them a 22-point lead at the last break with Skye unable to get a look in a final quarter arm-wrestle.

Keysborough, meanwhile, went down by seven points to East Malvern.

It was a game Keysborough needed to win to clear two games away from bottom-placed Black Rock and the doorstep of relegation.

After East Malvern kicked three goals to one in the first quarter, there was only five goals more kicked between the teams all day.

The Burra kept East Malvern goalless in the second and third quarters to lead by two points at the final break, before East Malvern kicked the last two goals of the game.

Meanwhile, in Division One, Springvale Districts got a reality check against 2022 runners up Cheltenham.

The Demons came into the contest with four wins from five games – but those positive results all came against sides sitting below them on the ladder.

Districts’ two matches against formidable opposition have yielded a 46-point loss (Dingley) and a 38 point loss (Cheltenham).

The hosts managed just one goal in the first half before playing with spirit thereafter.

Cranbourne, meanwhile, had its second loss of the season, going down by three points to Port Melbourne on the Colts’ tiny home ground.

The Eagles had the jump early before Port Melbourne got the lead in the second half, skipper Brandon Osborne playing with spirit throughout.

Dingley comfortably accounted for St Kilda City by 77 points.

Luke Frith, Michael Dolan, Brad Cunningham and Tom Morecroft kicked 14 of the Dingoes’ 18 goals.