Panthers stay cool in a crisis

By David Nagel and Jonty Ralphsmith

MORNINGTON PENINSULA FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE

Devon Meadows has overcome a 29-point deficit midway through the third quarter to defeat Chelsea by two points at the death at Glover Reserve.

Usual suspects Nick Battle and Dean Kent led the charge in the midfield with Kent’s return helping to keep the Panthers cool.

It was a timely return, coming after the club has lost a few games in recent weeks after panicking at the death.

Stefan Baumgartner was another important ingredient in the midfield.

Youngster Alex Canal was one who stood up late while Ty Kirkwood played an important negating role at half-forward to stymie a player that was setting up Chelsea’s system.

Joel Hillis and Paddy Harmes were again lionhearted in attack, having carried a big responsibility in the last month with ex-AFL player Patrick Ryder absent.

A couple of Hillis’ goals came at crucial junctures late in the game while he also racked up plenty of disposal.

Ryder is expected to be back this week against Rye, while Josiah Kyle will also return.

Ruck Riley Simmons, meanwhile, is expected to sit out the next couple of weeks as he nurses a finger injury.

He sustained it several weeks ago but has played through the pain, though the club has identified this as a period he can sit out to be firing in the second half of the season.

His tap work and marking around the ground has seen him be as consistent as anyone so far this season.

Results R7: Devon Meadows 12.13 85 v Chelsea 13.5 83, Tyabb 2.10 22 v Crib Point 12.14 86, Somerville 11.14 80 v Edi-Asp 9.10 64, Hastings 10.17 77 v Rye 10.13 73, Seaford 14.11 95 v Karingal 14.15 99, Mornington 13.10 88 v Pearcedale 17.10 112.

Ladder: Karingal 26, Mornington 18, Hastings 18, Chelsea 16, Crib Point 16, Somerville 16, Devon Meadows 14, Edi-Asp 12, Tyabb 12, Pearcedale 12, Seaford 8, Rye 0.

Fixture R8: Chelsea v Tyabb, Edi-Asp v Crib Point, Rye v Devon Meadows, Hastings v Somerville, Pearcedale v Karingal, Seaford v Mornington.

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

A bitterly cold late-autumn day proved no obstacle for Neerim South as the Cats continued their recovery from a slow start to the season over Trafalgar on Saturday.

The reigning Ellinbank and District champions – who have suffered losses to Buln Buln and Ellinbank this year – made it back-to-back wins with a 9.9.63 to 4.9.33 victory over the plucky Bloods at Trafalgar.

The four points were still up for grabs heading into the last term, with just 12 points the difference, but the Cats showed their hunger for the contest had not dissipated with a 3.4 to 0.4 final quarter.

Luke Kinder was the star forward on the ground, booting four, while Lachie Bambridge kicked two important goals in such a low-scoring encounter.

Tyson Morrow and Alex Johnston were fantastic for the winners, while Mitch Virtue, Dylan Farrell and Bailey Webb showcased their best for the Bloods.

Neerim South currently sit fourth, but clearly possess the best percentage in the league.

They should continue their winning streak against Lang Lang this week, while the Bloods head to Ellinbank in a battle for a second place on the ladder.

Ellinbank had no trouble notching up its fourth-consecutive victory with the Eagles riding a fast start to a 15.11.101 to 2.11.23 win over Longwarry.

The Eagles had six on the board in the blink of an eye, taking an unassailable 35-point lead to the first break.

That was the end of the penny section, with the Eagles continuing to surge with nine goals to two after quarter time.

Shaun Phelan led a potent forward line with five goals, while Jaxon Notman, Will O’Brien and Ryan Parsons all chipped in with two.

Former Cora Lynn defender Rylan Smith was best for the Eagles, while Cooper Brown and Luke Clarkson battled things out for the Crows.

Nyora is celebrating its second win on the trot after a dominant second quarter led the Saints to a four-goal win over Yarragon.

In a dour-old affair, no team could score more than one goal in a quarter – apart from the Saints second term where they kicked 3.3. to 1.0.

No player on the ground kicked multiple goals, with Jesse Heylen, Max Mattock and Jack Rosenow leading the Saints to victory.

Buln Buln remains undefeated at the top of the table after a 13.19.97 to 5.3.33 win over bottom-placed Nilma Darnum.

To their credit, the Bombers battled terrifically to keep the margin in check and actually matched the Lyrebirds with two goals each in the second term.

But the weight of talent told out in the end with Shaun Beecroft kicking five and Reece Campbell two, while Mitch Nobelius and Matt Gray were influential figures around the ground.

John Hayes kicked two for the Bombers, who had Seb Crowle and Nathan Campbell battle things out to the final siren.

And Poowong’s roller-coaster ride has continued with the Magpies bouncing back to the winners’ list with a 66-point win over Lang Lang.

Skipper Jack Hazendonk led the scoring with four goals for the Pies, while Conor Cunningham with three and Will Robertson with two were also important players up forward.

Kalin Parker and Kaden Finlay were best for the Tigers, who have now lost three in a row.

Catani had the bye.

Results R7: Lang Lang 3.2.20 def by Poowong 13.8.86, Trafalgar 4.9.33 def by Neerim South 9.9.63, Longwarry 2.11.23 def by Ellinbank 15.11.101, Yarragon 2.7.19 def by Nyora 6.7.43, Nilma Darnum 5.3.33 def by Buln Buln 13.19.97. Catani – Bye.

Ladder: Buln Buln 28, Ellinbank 20, Trafalgar 20, Neerim South 16, Yarragon 12, Poowong 12, Longwarry 12, Lang Lang 8, Nyora 8, Catani 4, Nilma Darnum 0.

Fixture R8: Nyora (9) v Nilma Darnum (11), Neerim South (4) v Lang Lang (8), Ellinbank (2) v Trafalgar (3), Poowong (6) v Yarragon (5), Buln Buln (1) v Catani (10). Longwarry (7) – Bye.

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE

Endeavour Hills has won the top-of-the-table clash with Frankston Dolphins to remain the only undefeated side in Division Three of the Southern Football League.

It was tight for most of the match but Endeavour Hills led at every break, extending an 11-point three-quarter-time lead to a 25-point victory with five goals to two in the last quarter.

It was a player playing his first game of the season who helped kick the hosts to a winning score, with Sam McLean slotting five.

Luke Peters and James Archer also played key roles in defeating a strong Dolphins outfit.

Narre South, meanwhile, remains parked on one win for the season after going down to Lyndhurst.

The hosts set it up with a four goal to one first quarter with the 14 goals they kicked spread across nine goal scorers.

In Division Four, Lyndale cashed in against bottom-placed South Yarra, kicking 28 goals with 14 players getting in on the party.

Brendon Groenendyk and Danny Hartley kicked five each, with their team kicking seven, eight and 11 goals in the second, third and fourth quarters respectively.

Dandenong was always playing catch up after conceding six first quarter goals, the Redlegs getting within 11 at the final break before running out of steam.

Doveton Eagles was no match for Moorabbin.

DIVISION 3

Results: Endeavour Hills 14.6 90 v Frankston Dolphins 9.11 65, Ashwood 15.14 104 v Heatherton 11.12 78, Lyndhurst 14.14 98 v Narre South Saints 4.3 27, Carrum Patterson lakes 18.16 124 v Clayton 2.5 17.

Ladder: Endeavour Hills 24, Frankston Dolphins 20, Ashwood 16, Carrum Patterson Lakes 12, Lyndhurst 12, Heatherton 8, Narre South Saints 4, Clayton 0.

Fixture: Heatherton v Lyndhurst, Clayton v Endeavour Hills, Frankston Dolphins v Ashwood, Narre South Saints v Carrum Patterson Lakes.

DIVISION 4

Results: Lyndale 28.17 185 v South Yarra 2.2 14, Dandenong 7.14 56 v 13.6 84, Doveton Eagles 7.4 46 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 27.18 180.

Ladder: South Mornington 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 16, Hampton 12, Dandenong 12, Doveton Eagles 8, Lyndale 4, South Yarra 0.

Fixture: South Yarra v South Mornington, Hampton v Lyndale, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Dandenong.