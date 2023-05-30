Cranny steamroll Springy Districts

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne has dispatched Springvale Districts at a typically windy Livingston Reserve.

In what was an opportunity for the Demons to compete with a premiership contender, they had the wind in the first quarter but were still acclimatising to the ground.

Daniel Helmore kicked Springvale Districts’ only goal of the first quarter as the forwards emptied out and allowed him to get one-out over the back.

He bobbed up for some moments but largely Cranbourne’s intercepting work, along with midfield ascendancy, prevented Springvale Districts from ever seriously threatening.

Eagles captain Brandon Osborne took care of Matt Wetering, who was limping in the second half after a minor rolled ankle.

The former Collingwood VFL player managed just one goal for the afternoon and the attack clearly lacked a secondary presence.

Osborne’s fellow defender Andrew Green provided run, rebound and excitement.

A Northern Territory teenager, he represented the NT Thunder Academy in the Talent League last month and unsuccessfully trialled for a position on Oakleigh’s list in preseason.

He’ll be at Livingston for the rest of the season.

Zak Roscoe put in another shift to lead the midfield, his five goals reward for contest-to-contest running.

Marc Holt chipped in with three and set a few more up for his team while Kirk Dickson was the focal point with two goals.

Forward pressure and discipline were among the focuses coming into the game off the back of a surprise loss to Port Melbourne last week.

Dingley, meanwhile, put it together for four quarters against Chelsea Heights.

The Dingoes were led, as usual, by the strong midfield including Nathan Freeman who stuffed the stats sheet with 44 touches and two goals.

Results R7: Cheltenham 17.13 115 v Mordialloc 13.6 84, Cranbourne 14.14 98 v Springvale Districts 5.5 35, St Paul’s McKinnon 8.20 68 v Port Melbourne Colts 8.12 60, Dingley 17.22 124 v Chelsea Heights 9.6 60, Bentleigh 17.13 115 v St Kilda City 17.10 112.

Ladder: Dingley 24, Cheltenham 24, Cranbourne 20, St Paul’s McKinnon 20, Port Melbourne Colts 16, Springvale Districts 16, Bentleigh 8, St Kilda City 4, Chelsea Heights 4, Mordialloc 4.

Fixture R8: Chelsea Heights v Bentleigh, Mordialloc v Cranbourne, St Kilda City v Cheltenham, Dingley v St Paul’s McKinnon, Springvale Districts v Port Melbourne Colts.