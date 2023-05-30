Who from your club wants an AFL home?

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A host of Talent League prospects and Casey Demons headline the local names who have nominated for the mid-season rookie draft on Wednesday.

Gippsland’s Ryan Maric, a Drouin junior, is viewed as a certainty to be picked up while his Power teammates Harvey Howe, Liam Serong and Tom Stern have also nominated.

Rowville local Clay Tucker, an Eastern Ranges ruck, is expected to compete for Maric for the number-one selection.

Tooradin-Dalmore’s Jimmy Trezise is another local hope after putting together some impressive footy for Richmond VFL.

Officer and Box Hill’s Cal Porter is also in the conversation.

Dandenong Stingrays are not expected to produce another Jai Culley this year despite several nominations.

Forward Ziggy Toledo-Glasman is the best hope after a strong showing in the Young Guns series.

Zippy bolter Joziah Nannup, who plays locally for Devon Meadows after catching the eye at Doveton last year, has also nominated, along with Owen Williams.

George Grey leads the way for Casey, with Dees coach Taylor Whitford telling Star News in preseason that the Cranbourne local had AFL traits.

Fellow Casey-listed players Finn Emile-Brennan, Paddy Cross, Roan Steele and Ryan Valentine have also nominated,

Meanwhile, Cranbourne’s Corey Ellison has put his name forward.

The 2022 Casey premiership player moved to Williamstown for opportunity to play in a VFL attack in 2023.

The key position prospect told Star News earlier this season that he still harbours a strong ambition to reach the top level.

Beaconsfield and Frankston Dolphins pair Matt Johnson and Mitch Szybkowski are also on the list.

Ex-AFL pair Caleb Poulter (Collingwood, now Footscray and Wandin) and Mitch Cox (Brisbane, now Williamstown and Narre Warren) are vying for another chance.

Recent local Talent League graduates Sam Latreille (Dandenong), Campbell Hustwaite (Dandenong), Jess McManus (Dandenong) and Mitch Moschetti (Gippsland) are still looking for a crack.

Dingley junior Jakob Anderson has also nominated and has good VFL form behind him for GWS.

Warragul Industrials’ Josh Eyre, Officer’s Sam Hoghton and Rowville’s Cal Verrell round out the locals who have thrown their hat in the ring.

There is expected to be 10-15 selections.