Rangers ravage Cobras

By Marcus Uhe

A clinical shooting performance from Dandenong Rangers’ men helped them snap a 10-game losing streak on Saturday night, downing Kilsyth by 34 points at home in the NBL1 South competition.

The Rangers shot above 50 percent on both overall field goals (57 per cent) and three-point shots (51), while making 11 from 14 free-throws in the 107-73 demolition that was their equal highest team score of the season.

With the scores tied at 31 at the end of the first quarter, the Rangers were dominant on both ends of the floor in the remaining three periods, outscoring their guests 76-42 in that period.

Led by 25 points each from Harrison Bowater and Deng Puoch, Dandenong scored the opening nine points of the second quarter to establish a quick lead.

But just as quickly as they built the buffer, the Cobras managed to close it with some hot shooting of their own.

The Rangers closed the half on another run, with Puoch and Jack Roberts the stars of the show.

Pouch was on fire, nailing threes and driving to the lane with ease.

When the Rangers missed shots, their tenacity on the offensive glass was infectious and contributed to their domination.

While at the other end of the floor, a 14 rebound discrepancy highlighted their commitment to nailing the basic principles of defence.

The longer the game went, the more the Rangers were making Kilsyth pay from beyond the arc.

In what has been a tough season for Dandenong, they took the opportunity to express themselves and have some all-important fun on the court.

No better was this exemplified than when Jesse Ghee dribbled around his back on a fast break and attempted a scooping layup high off the glass that saw the ball sail over the backboard, only for a trailing Jack Roberts to grab the ‘pass’ and finish under the rim.

All five of Dandenong’s starters scored in double figures, however the win was not enough to lift them off the bottom of the NBL1 South ladder, given their dismal winning percentage of just 21.4.

It was a similar story for the Rangers’ women who took care of business in the first half and hardly looked back in their 89-69 win over the Cobras.

After two quarters the Rangers had themselves a 45-31 lead, and despite being outscored heavily in the third quarter, a miserly 11 points conceded in the last meant their was little threat to their scoreboard advantage.

Nyadiew Puoch, fresh off being named in the Australian Opals’ squad to play in next month’s FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, led the Rangers in scoring with 24 points and six rebounds.

The Rangers travel to Keilor next weekend to face the Thunder.