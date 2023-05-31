Will wills Wickers to a down to the wire win

By Marcus Uhe

A dramatic final quarter full of twists and turns ended in delight for Berwick on Saturday who survived a late charge from South Croydon to record their second victory of the Eastern

Football League Premier Division season.

With just over a minute remaining in the final period, Ashton Williamson was tackled high in the Wickers’ forward 50 on a slight angle, with the chance to retake the lead in the dying stages.

Unfazed by the pressure of the moment, the kick never looked like missing, splitting the middle as it sailed over the goal umpires’ hat to give the home side a four-point buffer.

The last minute of the game resembled a rugby league scrum, with neither side able to gain clear possession until the very last moments.

If you wanted to know what ‘defending like your life depended on it’ meant, Berwick epitomised the expression, fighting and scrapping to stop any chance of a last-gasp winner for the Bulldogs.

Three ball-ups were called in the last minute, with the only clear possession a hack-kick forward from the Bulldogs that trickled towards the boundary line as the final seconds ticked away, with Berwick players leaping into each other’s arms in relief, having secured the 8.8 56 to 7.10 52 result.

Had Williamson missed and the four points been squandered, it would have been a remarkable collapse from the Wickers, who held a 17-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

At three-quarter-time they had a 21-point ascendency, but South Croydon peppered the face of goal to within an inch of its life early in the last.

Five misses, including one from almost the top of the goal-square, had the Berwick back six under the pump, and in the 16th minute the fortress collapsed, as the Bulldogs grabbed the first of the term to cut the lead to 11.

The anxiety for all those in navy blue would have skyrocketed just two minutes later when the Bulldogs kicked another to be within a kick of taking the lead.

After repeat stoppages in the forward 50, Caleb van Oostveen’s lapse in concentration saw his opponent wriggle free and shark a hit-out on the run, before finishing truly.

Fourth quarters have not been kind to Berwick this season, having conceded a 21-point lead to Doncaster in round three to fall by two points, and being held scoreless against Rowville last week when the scores were tied at the final break.

With five minutes remaining, the Bulldogs hit the lead.

After repelling a series of deep forward entries, a defensive breakdown allowed a South Croydon forward to be unmarked in the forward 50.

Despite the tight angle on the Manuka Road side of the ground, the forward held his composure to give the Bulldogs the advantage.

Nick Hillard’s desperation save on the goal-line prevented South Croydon’s lead from growing a minute later, after his diving effort rushed a behind from a would-be miracle goal attempt from the boundary line.

Having won the ball back, Berwick were aware of what was required.

They went long down the middle from the kick-out and tried to move the ball quickly, but came unstuck around half-forward.

A vital one-on-one win from Deng Andrew on the wing saw him go inboard to a flying Lachlan Vaughan at half-forward.

They surged the ball inside 50 and a scrap for the Sherrin ensued.

The ball inched and crawled its way around the Berwick goalmouth for nearly a minute before the critical South Croydon error that resulted in the free-kick to Williamson, who kicked his third.

Of all players to put the dagger in the heart of the Bulldogs, Williamson’s role in the finale was fitting.

He kicked the opening two goals of the game for Berwick in quick succession, having drawn the ire of his Bulldogs opponents.

He was held off the ball at a forward 50 stoppage and converted a simple set shot, before letting his opponent know of his mistake and finding himself slung to the ground in front of an umpire, who awarded him with a second kick on goal from the same position as his first.

Despite making the goal umpire shuffle to their right and consult with the field umpire, the kick was awarded the maximum value, and the Wickers were away.

In a contest where key forward and leading goalkicker Charlie Muley was held goalless, Berwick’s other forwards provided an avenue to scoreboard ascendency.

Defender-come-forward Anthony Vella’s positional switch continues to pay dividends, kicking two after his haul of three last week against the Hawks, while Harrison Money made a welcome return from injury by hitting the scoreboard himself.

The two combined for the third goal of the contest, with Money kicking long to Vella deep in the pocket, who navigated two oncoming defenders to nail a masterful check side snap from an acute angle.

The much-needed win for Clint Evans’ men breaks a run of five consecutive losses and gives them a four-point and percentage gap between them and the dreaded relegation zone.

They’ll face a serious test to maintain their winning form next week when they travel to Balwyn to battle the ladder-leading Tigers.