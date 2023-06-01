Big win for Rays

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Third time lucky.

Dandenong fell short against competition pace setters Eastern Ranges in a pre-season practice match.

The Rays looked like they’d lost a yard from that loss, annihilated by 46 points when they played Eastern for the first time officially in 2023.

But on Sunday, Josh Moore’s team controlled terms and consigned a talent-laden Ranges outfit to their first loss of the season.

After a tight first half where the sides scored a goal apiece, Dandenong were far too good when the game opened up, winning 8.9 57 to 4.3 27.

Bottom-ager Kayla Dalgleish scored two crucial third-quarter goals as the Rays opened up the lead, and she also spent some time in the midfield.

In her first Talent League game since a nasty concussion in round two, Meg Robertson finished with 22 possessions and oozed class in tricky conditions.

Likewise Jemma Reynolds, who was thrown onto the ball in the wet given her noted cleanliness.

Elli Symonds continued her dominance from before the break as a bottom-aged ruck, amassing a game-high 13 hitouts against a formidable Eastern duo.

After a heavy emphasis was put on top prospect Alysia Pissano the last time these two teams squared off, coach Josh Moore backed his girls’ system.

Five girls got the education piece of playing on her and did well, not only quelling her influence but exerting pressure and having the game on Dandenong’s terms enabling the hosts to shine.

Leading by 13 at three-quarter-time, overager Brooke Smith, who is among a host of players who got VFLW experience during the community break, kicked a goal early in the last to put the result beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, Gippsland’s girls were overrun in the last quarter against Calder.

After keeping Calder to just one goal up until three-quarter-time, Gippsland conceded 5.1 and couldn’t score in the last quarter against an opposition expected to wallop them.

Gippsland’s outside skill was as silky as it has been all season.

The Power has been competitive on the inside so far but generally comprehensively beaten when it has broken away, but Saturday bucked that trend.

Once they’ve defended, Gippsland have been attacking much better – but ran out of gas in the last quarter when a desperate Calder threw everything at them.

Although she finished with only six touches, Sophie Scalzo was relevant inside 50, kicking a goal and playing with freedom having come off an injury-interrupted preseason.

Youngster Ella Stoddart’s rebound and long kick helped Gippsland clear the backline and she looks set to become a crucial player for the team across the next two years.

Shanae Hawker’s grit and Alisha Molesworth’s willingness to do it both ways and find a lot of the pill was also important to the team’s competitiveness.