Beatability of the undefeated

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Wandin, Inverloch-Kongwak and East Brighton share one thing in common.

Each football club is undefeated approaching two months into the season, ensconcing them as premiership favourites.

Wandin has a percentage of 196 and is atop with Narre Warren.

Inverloch-Kongwak has a percentage of 353, with the reserves and under-19s also undefeated.

East Brighton has a percentage of 284 and their seconds, too, have not tasted defeat.

Coming up against an undefeated side not only presents the challenges related to talent, but also those above the ears.

You have to play sport to truly appreciate the power of momentum and every undefeated team will tell you it sits with them.

That mere belief that things are going your way gives the confidence.

You’ll pull the trigger; go for the inside-45; go for the pack mark; bust through a tackle.

By contrast, opposition clubs are likely to be tentative.

Expecting to be punished on the counterattack can lead to timid football.

It can be hard to arrest that slide if you fall into the trap.

Keysborough, though, for all the challenges of 2023, severely challenged East Brighton on Saturday.

Part of what the visitors had going for them was that they were forced to bring in reserves and thirds players.

Many were unfamiliar with the reputations of their opposition so played the game on its merit and proved that, pound for pound, the separation, at least on Saturday, isn’t beyond reach.

The Burra, whose only win so far has been against lowly Black Rock, eventually lost the game by 46 points – but it was much closer until five late goals to blow it out.

Granted, the conditions made it a slog, but Keysborough studied the opposition and proved that East Brighton is not an insurmountable task.

Recognising the intimidation of East Brighton, and their ability to quickly punish, Chris Smith’s team didn’t look for the aesthetic play.

Rather than going up the middle, they kept it close to the line, had the likes of ex-Pakenham and Beacy player Cooper Sheppard split the contest and get it over the line.

Repeat contest, apply pressure, another stoppage, repeat.

The one time they went up the middle resulted in a turnover and goal which ultimately proved decisive in East Brighton getting the late run on.

Keysy were a stronger forward line away from a significant victory.

They dominated large patches but just could not convert it into goals scored.

They had 26 inside 50s to eight in the second quarter.

When East Brighton went the other way, the first port of call was covering the corridor.

Everything flowed from there.

The Vampires were forced wide.

That allowed Keysy to get back in numbers, flood back and have representation at the fall of the ball.

They were beaten by 46 points but more compellingly, they were beaten by 15 minutes.

East Brighton can be defeated.

So too can Wandin and Inverloch-Kongwak.