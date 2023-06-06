Demons snatch victory from jaws of defeat

By Marcus Uhe

It was billed as a grand final rematch between the two top sides of 2022 and the round 11 clash between Casey and Southport did not disappoint.

In a genuine Queensland arm-wrestle that would not have been out-of-place in the early days of the Olympic games or an episode of ‘Gladiators’, the reigning premiers prevailed by one point thanks to a Josh Schache goal in the 23rd minute of the final term.

The key forward, with a deadly set-shot, kicked his fourth of the day from a slight angle under grey Southport skies to give the Demons the one-point lead, before holding strong in the final four minutes of action to maintain the ascendency, despite the ball bouncing in-and-out of the Southport forward 50 for much of the dying stages.

Schache kicked the first of the game in the opening minute of action, before the Sharks kicked the next three for a 10-point lead at quarter time.

The second term saw the Demons flex their premiership muscles, with a dominant five-goals-to-one quarter.

Oliver Sestan got the ball rolling early with a long set shot, and Ben Brown kicked consecutive majors to work his way into the contest.

The Demons took a 13-point lead into the long break, which, in the best indication of the contest’s evenness, was just shy of the biggest lead of the game.

A slow start to the second half was ignited by some brilliance from James Jordon.

The midfielder forced a Sharks turnover at half back before linking with Sestan and Harvey Neocleous by hand through the middle of the ground and nailing a sensational goal on the run from within the centre square.

The plucky Sharks continued to circle, however, finding a way to respond whenever needed to stay within striking distance.

Three consecutive majors in the third term saw them retake a brief lead late in the quarter but it was quickly taken back by some brilliant crumbing from George Grey.

Two goals in three minutes from the Cranbourne product ensured his side held a slim advantage heading into the final period, but the contest was there to be won for both sides.

The opening stages of the final quarter were tense, with neither side affording any leeway.

Southport broke the goal-scoring deadlock in the 11th minute of the game, tying the scores thanks to former Gold Coast Suns ruck Brayden Crossley.

Schache answered with his third of the day, but a blistering minute in which Southport kicked two goals gave them a five-point lead at the 20 minute mark.

Needing one of their big names to stand up, it was Schache who delivered the goods, kicking what became the winner in the 23rd minute and setting up the frantic finale.

Missing key pillars in Adam Tomlinson, Joel Smith and Jake Melksham, the win showed plenty of resilience from the premiers, who remain in a logjam with four other sides tied on 28 points.

Grey finished the contest with a healthy stat-line of 18 disposals, three goals and eight tackles while Jordon was the leading Casey ball-winner with 32.

Collingwood await the premiers on Sunday afternoon.