High-drama in Ellinbank

By David Nagel and Jonty Ralphsmith

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

There was high-drama aplenty in round nine of the Ellinbank and District Football League on Saturday.

At Yarragon, the match between the Panthers and Neerim South was abandoned late in the second quarter – and declared a draw – after an ambulance was called to tend to concussed Panthers’ youngster Liam Smith Butterworth.

Meanwhile, at Lang Lang, the Tigers pulled off one of the surprises of the season with an eight-point victory over Ellinbank; and Catani paid respect to the last remaining members of the club’s 1953 premiership win with a commanding victory over Nyora.

But let’s start at Yarragon, where AFL Rules declared the match a draw despite Neerim South leading 12.7.79 to 2.3.15 at the 24-minute-mark of the second quarter when Smith Butterworth was concussed after being in the line of fire.

Rule 11.1.2 reads:

“If a Match has commenced but is not able to proceed at any time prior to half time, the Teams shall depart from the Arena. If the Match is unable to recommence within a 30 minute period, the Match shall be deemed to be drawn and the scores of the Teams at the time the Match was interrupted shall be used in calculating the percentage of each Team”.

At Yarragon the second-quarter was stopped by time-keepers, and not completed, meaning the game had not reached half time when the 30-minute time-period had elapsed.

Fortunately, after 32 minutes, Smith Butterworth was able to walk assisted to the ambulance and be taken from the ground.

While the health of Smith Butterworth is clearly the number-one priority, the draw is another blow to Neerim South who has struggled to build momentum in the early part of the season.

Superstar Chris Urie had kicked five of the Cats’ 12 goals, and Luke Kinder three, when play was called to a halt.

Emerging teen-talent Smith Butterworth had kicked one of the Panthers two goals.

Lang Lang has broken a four-game losing streak and condemned Ellinbank to its first loss since round two after an engaging arm-wrestle at Lang Lang.

The Tigers led 24-22 at half time and took an eight-point lead to the final change after kicking two goals to one in the third term.

Neither team could pierce the big sticks in the final quarter, with Dylan Gallasch, Brad Harding, Jo Dalgleish and Brett Kirkham leading the home side to a memorable victory.

Shaun Phelan bagged two goals for Ellinbank, who had Ryan Atherton in good form around the ground.

A brilliant second quarter has led Catani to a famous success over Nyora.

The Blues were celebrating their 1953 premiership reunion, with four greats of the past in attendance, and produced a performance to match the occasion.

Luke Young’s boys trailed by four points at quarter time, but surged to victory on the back of a 5.5 to no-score second stanza.

Ryan Cunningham was the star for Catani, booting four goals, while Lauchlan Gregson and Wade Haysom jagged a couple each.

Cunningham, Tom Robinson and Callum may were outstanding for the Blues, while Tom Keily also played a key part in the victory.

Dylan Heylen kicked three for the Saints.

In other games this week, Poowong has consolidated its position in the top five with a 55-point victory over Nilma Darnum.

Mitch De Kleuver with four goals, and Mitch Molloy with three, were the stars up forward for the Magpies…who have now won three on the trot and four of their last five games.

Sage Tapner was best afield for the Bombers with four goals.

And Trafalgar has bounced back to the winner’s list with a strong second half against Longwarry.

The Bloods trailed at each of the first two changes, before kicking six goals to two after the break.

Matt Swenson kicked five goals, and Curtis Barker two, while Jayden Thomas and Jace Butler were key components of the 15-point Bloods’ victory.

Darren Granger and Fintan Fox were best for the beaten Crows.

Ladder leaders Buln Buln had the bye.

Round 10 in the EDFL will take place this Saturday, June 10, over the King’s Birthday weekend.

Results R9: Lang Lang 5.9.39 def Ellinbank 4.7.31, Trafalgar 10.12.72 def Longwarry 8.9.57, Nilma Darnum 8.11.59 def by Poowong 17.12.114, Catani 13.14.92 def Nyora 9.4.58, Yarragon 2.3.15 v Neerim South 12.7.79 (Match Abandoned and declared a draw). Buln Buln – Bye.

Ladder: Buln Buln 32, Ellinbank 24, Trafalgar 24, Neerim South 22, Poowong 20, Yarragon 14, Nyora 12, Lang Lang 12, Longwarry 12, Catani 8, Nilma Darnum 0.

Fixture R10: Longwarry (9) v Lang Lang (8), Ellinbank (2) v Yarragon (6), Neerim South (4) v Nilma Darnum (11), Poowong (5) v Catani (10), Nyora (7) v Buln Buln (1). Trafalgar (3) – Bye.

MORNINGTON PENINSULA

A percentage-boosting 18.19 127 to 7.9 51 win over Seaford has Devon Meadows back in the top four of the MPFNL Division Two ladder.

With Patrick Ryder out after kicking 10 goals last week, it was young Ty Kirkwood who stood up in the forward line, helping himself to five goals.

The Panthers were all over the visitors from the get-go but didn’t fully capitalise until a seven-goal third quarter opened up a 64-point margin.

Stefan Baumgartner carried on his strong form from the last few weeks, while mids Nick Battle and Patrick Harmes also played a key role.

After three consecutive losses by 13 points or less and an abandoned game, the Panthers look to be rolling again, with three in a row approaching the halfway point of the season.

The next match against Edi-Asp will be a truer test than the last couple of weeks, as both teams are in the logjam of teams between second and ninth, separated by just two games.

Results R9: Crib Point 8.7 55 v Chelsea 16.16 112, Devon Meadows 18.19 127 v Seaford 7.9 51, Tyabb 5.8 38 v Edi-Asp 26.15 171, Pearcedale 15.11 101 v Hastings 13.10 88, Karingal 20.8 128 v Rye 12.6 78, Somerville 17.12 114 v Mornington 16.7 107.

Ladder: Karingal 34, Chelsea 24, Somerville 24, Devon Meadows 22, Mornington 22, Edi-Asp 20, Hastings 18, Crib Point 16, Pearcedale 16, Tyabb 12, Seaford 8, Rye 0.

Fixture R10 (17 June): Chelsea v Somerville, Crib Point v Pearcedale, Devon Meadows v Edi-Asp, Hastings v Karingal, Tyabb v Seaford, Mornington v Rye.

SOUTHERN DIVISION THREE

Endeavour Hills overcame a gritty Carrum Patterson Lakes to remain undefeated on top of the Southern Division Three ladder.

The hosts were challenged as much as they have been all season in the third quarter, when Carrum Patterson Lakes kicked seven goals to zero.

That turned a seemingly insurmountable 34-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead setting the scene for a big last quarter.

But the visitors used all their batteries clawing their way back, unable to put any goals on the board after the final break, while conceding five to go down 15.6 96 to 11.11 77.

Frankston Dolphins’ loss in a tight tussle at Overport Park against Lyndhurst has given Endeavour Hills two games of breathing space on top of the ladder.

Narre South Saints, meanwhile, got beaten comfortably by Heatherton but showed spirit in the last quarter.

Results R8: Endeavour Hills 15.6 96 v Carrum Patterson Lakes 11.11 77, Heatherton 15.9 99 v Narre South Saints 8.12 60, Clayton 5.8 38 v Ashwood 5.10 40, Frankston Dolphins 7.10 52 v Lyndhurst 8.10 58.

Ladder: Endeavour Hills 32, Frankston Dolphins 24, Carrum Patterson Lakes 24, Narre South Saints 16, Ashwood 16, Lyndhurst 8, Heatherton 4, Clayton 4

Fixture R9 (June 17): Ashwood v Endeavour Hills, Carrum Patterson Lakes v Heatherton, Narre South Saints v Frankston Dolphins, Lyndhurst v Clayton

SOUTHERN DIVISION FOUR

There were three blowouts in Division Four of the Southern Football Netball League on Saturday.

Doveton Eagles put South Yarra to the sword, with 14 first half goals as they ran rampant.

Zacary La’Brooy kicked six, Josh Johns finished with five and Zakk Johns had four as South Yarra had no answer for the Eagles.

The result has them equal on points with fourth-placed Dandenong – albeit, after one fewer match.

Results R8: South Yarra 3.1 19 v Doveton Eagles 22.28 160, Moorabbin Kangaroos 6.7 43 v Hampton 19.14 128, South Mornington 18.15 123 v Lyndale 2.3 15.

Ladder: South Mornington 28, Hampton 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 12, Dandenong 12, Doveton Eagles 12, Lyndale 4, South Yarra 0

Fixture R9 (17 June): Lyndale v Moorabbin, Dandenong v South Yarra, Doveton Eagles v South Mornington.