Invitations are now open

By Sports Desk

-Invitations…tick, flowers…tick, venue…tick. It would appear everything is in order for the upcoming wedding of TOORADIN-DALMORE forward Stewart Scanlon after the livewire goal-shark missed the Seagulls round seven game against KOOWEERUP. If our mail is correct, and there’s no reason to believe it isn’t, Scanlon was in Noosa on Saturday 27 May planning his wedding. The Gulls have had some pretty good excuses for not playing this year – like farming and following girls overseas – but this one takes the (wedding) cake. Luckily Stewie made amends on Saturday kicking six goals for the Seagulls in their 98-point victory over GARFIELD.

-Congratulations to BEACONSFIELD’s Nick McPherson on playing his 100th senior/reserves game for the Eagles on Saturday. If feels like we’ve been in a time-warp with this one, because McPherson was one of the young stars who propelled the Eagles to an unlikely premiership against CRANBOURNE in 2014. Cranbourne and NARRE WARREN seemed without peer through that era until the three youngsters – McPherson, Brandon White and Thomas Jok – burst onto the scene, joining forces with stars like Daniel Mislicki and Scott Meyer to take their club to glory. We’ll have to check with club historian Lawrie Canning on this one…but McPherson might be right up there as the best number-46 the club has ever had. Lawrie reads Footy Shorts…so we’re sure we’ll answer for next week’s edition!

-TOORADIN-DALMORE coach Lachie Gillespie has wasted no time in reminding Gazette Sports Editor Dave Nagel of a selection blunder from last year’s WGFNC Team of the Year. Just minutes after James Trezise was recruited by RICHMOND last Wednesday, Gillespie sent the following message…“Can’t believe you didn’t put Jimmy in the Team of the Year,” followed by a laughing-face emoji. There was only one possible reply…”Look a bit silly now don’t I.” Trust me Lachie…Jimmy was the last name crossed off the whiteboard mate!

-It was like a reunion of the glory days of the South East Football Netball League (SEFNL) at Crown Casino on Saturday night as Footy Shorts ran into now retired stars Michael Johnson (BERWICK) and Josh Tonna (NARRE WARREN). Both looked fit enough to pull on the boots again as they raced around the roulette tables looking for a winner. Johnson was a class half-back who worked wonderfully in tandem with Michael Riseley and Ash Smith in multiple premierships for the Wickers, while Tonna was one of the classiest left-footed wingers we’ve seen over the last decade. Johnson assures us that Smith was also floating around Crown on Saturday night!

-BUNYIP vice-president Austinn ‘Aussie’ Jones has a lot on his plate at the moment, as he and president Noel Mollison orchestrate a planned Bulldogs revival for 2024. But that workload hasn’t stopped the former STKILDA star and dual All-Australian from committing to coaching the WGFNC under-18 interleague team in 2023. What a great learning tool for the elite-youngsters around the region to spend some time with the dual-premiership-winning coach at NARRE WARREN. Well done Aussie…and good luck with both footy projects!

-The home and away sides sharing a change room wall at football venues can be fraught with danger and no better was this articulated than at MONBULK on Saturday. While Ash Green gave an emotional and proud post-game address to his PAKENHAM chargers after their stirring come-from-behind victory on Saturday afternoon, at times he was interrupted by a withering spray coming from next door. Safe to say, one group’s long weekend will be far more pleasant than the other’s.

-Steve Dillon kicked four goals for PAKENHAM’s reserves on Saturday afternoon, but well-and-truly saved his best for last. Down by two points in the dying stages of the contest, he locked his opponent up in the back pocket with a brilliant tackle, then calmly ran around to his right and slotted the game-winner from the pocket on his right boot! Having battled injury and player availability issues, it was a sweet result for the Reserves who then had the pleasure of watching the Seniors repeat the dose.

-It’s concerning to see clubs resorting to posting on social media requesting volunteers to umpire their games, and even more disappointing to see spectators and umpires engage in verbal sparring at breaks in play. Instances like that certainly aren’t going to help with numbers and umpire recruitment, and need to be stamped out. We may disagree with their decisions from time to time, but the game can’t function without them.

-PAKENHAM’s Koby Grass made a brave decision on Saturday when he took the advantage after his skipper Jake Barclay won a free-kick in the forward line with a bone-crushing tackle. Thankfully he kicked truly, but you would not want to have been in his shoes if he blew the chance!

-Ralph Warren, Catani’s reserves premiership coach from 2013, was disappointingly forced to miss Saturday’s reunion after testing positive to Covid the day before the big event. But, in true Catani style, you can’t keep a good man down, with Warren still making his presence felt via a Zoom call.

-In a coup for DEVON MEADOWS, the Panthers have lured Trent Cody back to football after stepping away from NARRE WARREN this season. Cody, who captained the Magpies to a flag in Outer East Premier in 2022, will make a handy addition to Ryan Hendy’s side for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. But while one big name enters at Pantherland, another star has chosen to spread his wings in what will be a huge inclusion for a struggling Outer East side…

-Got to keep an eye out for BEACONSFIELD local Matt Johnson in the state league. He’s a goal off the top five in the VFL goal-kicking tally after four for the Frankston Dolphins on the weekend against Carlton’s VFL side. He’s an exciting player who was part of Casey’s squad for several years.

-GIPPSLAND POWER graduate Bailey Humphrey keeps impressing in the AFL and things keep going his way. During the week, the 2022 first round draft pick recommitted to the Gold Coast Suns until the end of 2028. It’s a big show of faith in a player nine games into their AFL career. Good on him.

-This month is Pride Month in the SOUTHERN FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE with clubs encouraged to celebrate diversity in their own ways, with some clubs choosing to wear pride jumpers. A good cause to get behind.

-KEYSBOROUGH’s Tom Shaw and Sharni Robinson were each part of the Kicking for Cash at the MCG last Friday night during halftime of Melbourne’s win over Carlton. With 200 games under his belt, there’s few Burras you’d want more than Shaw so when he couldn’t get it done, the club’s social media was only too happy to give coach Chris Smith a cheeky backhander: ‘I blame Smitty for moving you to the backline this year,” they said with laughing emojis.

-Kudos to the DOVETON SOCCER CLUB which is allowing the HAMPTON PARK Redbacks to host a rodeo night. Social events like these are the lifeblood of local footy clubs and with their rooms being redone, the Redbacks have had an extra hurdle, so no doubt that would be appreciated.

-Spare a thought for Hampton Park local and Dandenong Stingray Corey Braden. After playing for the Rays two weeks ago, he was ill last week and left out of the lineup altogether this week. That meant a demotion all the way down to the Hampton Park reserves! Due to player points, he was unable to take up his usual role in defence in the senior team – where he could have been used, mind you. He did what you would expect in the ressies, kicking 5.6 in a domination. And on the Redbacks reserves, it’s good to see Jesse Naylor back playing after popping his shoulder three weeks ago against Murrumbeena.

-A shout-out to local Talent League coaches Josh Moore (Dandenong) and Nathan Boyd (Gippsland). The pair will coach two Vic Country trial teams who will face off this weekend as the powers to be look to settle on the final squad for the national championships. As well as all the talent in the region who will be on display, it’s good to see their mentors getting some recognition, too.