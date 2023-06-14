Maric kicks two on debut

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The rapid rise of Drouin and Gippsland Power’s Ryan Maric continued on the weekend with an AFL debut.

The game came just 10 days after being selected by the West Coast Eagles with pick one in the midseason rookie draft, and with one WAFL game under his belt.

The teenager kicked two goals from eight touches but Adelaide got the better of the Eagles by 122 points at the Adelaide Oval.

The first was a set shot from 30 in the first quarter and the second saw him bring an aerial one-on-one to the ground and snap it from 20.

“We’re obviously going through a bit at the moment aren’t we,” said Eagles’ coach Adam Simpson before listing off several injuries as he announced Maric’s debut.

“We could feel real sorry for ourselves right now.

“We’re going through some adversity and you can think this is the worst of the worst but right now Ryan, this is the best day of your life so far, mate, you’re playing this weekend.”

Rapturous cheers from his teammates followed.

“It’s pretty surreal I guess,” he said to West Coast Media.

“I only got drafted a week ago and have only been here four or five days so to go straight in pretty quickly is pretty crazy, I’m just over the moon.

“It’s a bit of a whirlwind, my head’s been spinning for the first couple of days and I’m still trying to settle in to my new living arrangements and new schedule so it’s all happening, but it’s sort of dying down a bit now.

“Everyone here’s awesome.

“I’ve felt very loved from the first day I walked in so it’s about building those stronger connections now but it’s a great place and great environment so I couldn’t be happier.

“I like to think I’m a bit of a footy nuffy so it’s pretty surreal playing against some of the people I’ve been barracking for in Supercoach.

“I love my footy, I try to not miss many games.

“I want to enjoy the process, it only happens once in my career.

“I’m very grateful and I want to enjoy it, (I think) that everyone will take me under their wing.”

The Eagles AFL side was the fifth team he has played for this year, after appearances for Gippsland Power, Young Guns, Box Hill Hawks, and last weekend for the Eagles WAFL side.