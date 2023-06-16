Youngsters on the big stage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A host of local players represented Vic Country in their first match of the under-16 national championships on Saturday at Trevor Barker Beach Oval in Sandringham.

Vic Country recorded a come-from-behind win against an inaccurate Vic Metro, having trailed by 21 points early in the last quarter.

Dandenong Stingrays and Lysterfield player Tairon Ah-Mu was the most impressive of the locals, using his strength to take several big marks.

Ah-Mu, a key-position-player who spent time in the ruck, took two contested marks in the first quarter as part of forward thrusts, and two in the final quarter to lock it in forward 50 when Country mounted the charge.

Willem Duursma, the brother of Port Adelaide’s Xavier and Yasmin, and this year’s top-10 draft fancy Zane, was one of the most impressive players for Vic Country playing in an unfamiliar defensive position.

The Gippsland Power player has a good athletic profile and strong footy understanding, providing an air of calm to rebound the ball out of the backline.

Power teammate Jobe Scapin’s ability to run out the game has always been a feature and that was no different on Saturday.

Noah Hibbins-Hargraves from the Stingrays showed his cleanliness at ground level on multiple times while his kicking when he had his hands on it was also efficient.

Zachary O’Keefe (Gippsland), Toby Sinnema (Dandenong Stingrays/Narre North Foxes) and Jackson Long (Dandenong Stingrays) are others who will look to impress in the later games.

Vic Country’s under-16s boys are next in action on Tuesday July 4 against South Australia at Heritage Bank Stadium, Queensland, 12.20pm.

Their final game is against Western Australia at Fankhauser Reserve, Friday July 7, 11.45am