Demons face defining clash

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Springvale Districts’ clash with St Paul’s McKinnon this week provides them with the perfect opportunity to cement themselves as the best of the rest.

There is little doubt that Dingley, Cheltenham and Cranbourne are the three strongest teams in Division One of the Southern Football Netball League.

The next three, in current ladder order, is St Paul’s McKinnon, Springvale Districts and Port Melbourne.

Port Colts are the only one of the trio to beat a top three team – Cranbourne – but they also lost to Springvale Districts last round.

A win this weekend would have the Dees in prime position to solidify itself as the best challenger, while they’ve done enough groundwork to ensure a loss wouldn’t veer their season into absolute peril.

Nevertheless, a defeat would put pressure on each of their games for the rest of the season, with the return clash on Port’s small home ground one in particular which will pose questions.

The Dees come into the game with lots of players having form behind them.

Emerging star Toby Arms was predicted to pop up for some big outings this season and he had a career-best game last round.

He competed manfully as an undersized ruck and his impact around the contest was exceptional, adding another element to a rejuvenated 2023 midfield which has shown clear improvement from last year.

Daniel Helmore’s bag of six against Port has also given St Paul’s McKinnon something to think about.

Going into the last game, key target Matt Wetering had 14 more goals than his closest teammate.

In the absence of Tyrone Vickery in 2023, there had so far been no one else to stand up and help out Wetering, who could be double-teamed by defences.

If Helmore can prove that performance wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan, it will make the Dees more unpredictable going inside 50, with small Alex Derzekos also lively.

TIPS

Division One: CRANBOURNE v St Kilda City, Bentleigh v DINGLEY, CHELTENHAM v Chelsea Heights, St Paul’s McKinnon v SPRINGVALE DISTRICTS, Mordialloc v PORT MELBOURNE COLTS,

Division Two: EAST BRIGHTON v East Malvern, MURRUMBEENA v Skye, HAMPTON PARK v Keysborough, Highett v CAULFIELD, DOVETON DOVES v Black Rock