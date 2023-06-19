New horse clinic and hospital for Cranbourne racecourse

The Andrews Labor Government is backing the racing community in Melbourne’s south-east, with racehorses at the Cranbourne Training Centre to have access to a new world-class equine veterinary clinic and hospital.

Minister for Racing Anthony Carbines visited the centre today to announce the Government is investing $2 million from the Victorian Racing Industry Fund towards the project, with the Cranbourne Turf Club contributing a further $2.6 million.

The Cranbourne Training Centre is the largest training centre in the southern hemisphere, with more than 1,200 horses in training each day.

The hospital will provide the thoroughbred and harness racing industry in the southeast with access to world class diagnostic equipment, including X-ray and ultrasound machinery, a bone scanner and standing CT equine imaging.

This technology can identify increased injury risk in horses and assist trainers and vets to manage training and racing loads to reduce the risk of limb injuries.

In addition to enhancing animal welfare outcomes through diagnostic imaging technology, the project will also provide access to specialist veterinary care for the 1,200 horses based at Cranbourne as well as another 800 trained at nearby centres at Pakenham and Mornington.

The new buildings will be constructed next to the existing stabling area, without impacting current racing or training activities.

Construction is expected to begin soon and be completed in 2024.

The Cranbourne Racecourse is a significant racing venue for harness and thoroughbred racing with the Cranbourne Turf Club and Cranbourne Harness Racing Club conducting 52 race meetings and 15 trial meetings annually.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has provided more than $6.4 million to support racing events and infrastructure projects at the Cranbourne Racecourse and Training Centre from the Victorian Racing Industry Fund.

Cranbourne Turf Club CEO Neil Bainbridge said the new facility further enhanced Cranbourne as a leader in the racing industry.

“We know this investment will make all the difference for horses, owners and trainers, who can now access world-class diagnostic and treatment facilities,” Bainbridge said.

“We thank the Victorian Government for continuing to support the welfare of the racing industry.”

Minister for Racing Anthony Carbines said the welfare of the horses was of prime importance.

“We are always looking to improve animal welfare for our horses,” Mr Carbines said.

“The construction of a new equine veterinary hospital at Cranbourne will provide access to first-class diagnostic equipment and quality care for the horses.”

Member for Cranbourne Pauline Richards was excited by what the announcement meant for the region.

“This is a significant win for the entire racing community in the southeast,” Richards said.

“Having world class treatment facilities on-course at Cranbourne is a game-changer for trainers and animals alike.”