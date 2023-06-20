Doves cruise to victory

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton has put its fifth consecutive win on the board and jumped to third on the Southern Division 2 ladder after overcoming the winless Black Rock at Reid Oval.

The Doves put a 42-point gap on the Jets at halftime, going on to win by 48 points.

Ruckman Dylan Chapman and leader Shannon Henwood stood up despite the blustery conditions.

Meanwhile, Skye was outclassed by Murrumbeena.

After a low-scoring start, the hosts jumped out to a 34 point halftime lead which was never reeled in.

Blake Treble continued his excellent season, while Brad Dyer scored three in the loss.

Results: East Brighton 11.12 78 v East Malvern 8.7 55, Hampton Park 4.8 32 v Keysborough 10.7 67, Highett 15.9 99 v Caulfield 11.7 73, Murrumbeena 15.9 99 v Skye 9.10 64, Doveton Doves 11.16 82 v Black Rock 5.4 34.

Ladder: East Brighton 36, Murrumbeena 28, Doveton Doves 24, Hampton Park 20, Highett 20, East Malvern 16, Caulfield 16, Skye 12, Keysborough 8, Black Rock 0.

Fixture: East Brighton v Murrumbeena, Doveton Doves v East Malvern, Hampton Park v Black Rock, Highett v Keysborough, Skye v Caulfield.