Dees net four crucial points

By Jonty Ralphsmith

With a six-point win over St Paul’s McKinnon, Springvale Districts has primed itself for a top-five finish in Division One of the Southern Football Netball League.

The win was the fifth of the Demons’ season, which has them on track for 10 at the halfway point – two ahead of last year’s tally.

Provided Springvale Districts again defeat each of the bottom four clubs in their return clashes, which appear a tier below the rest of the competition, they would likely need only one more victory to secure a finals berth.

Defeating Port Melbourne away will be tough, but they would back themselves at home over St Paul’s McKinnon and the top three teams aren’t insurmountable.

On a difficult day for footy, just 11 goals were scored at McKinnon Reserve, the visitors effectively winning six goals to five.

Matt Wetering kicked four goals in a vital key forward’s performance, while Toby Arms backed up his sensational match before the bye with another clinical game.

Arms competed strongly and played a balanced inside and outside game, accumulating 32 possessions, seven clearances and 10 inside 50s.

Liam Giove was the best player on the day, with 23 of his 25 possessions won in and under and he also won 10 clearances.

Lots of his disposals came at important junctures of the game, and he kicked an important goal on the three-quarter-time siren.

It gave Springvale Districts a seven-point lead entering the last quarter.

By forcing repeat stoppages and winning more territory against the wind than any team had all day, the Dees were able to hold St Paul’s off.

Also playing a key role was Nick Kay in the midfield, who negated St Paul’s McKinnon star Matt O’Brien.

Averaging 35 disposals in his last five weeks, he was kept to just 18 and minimal impact.

Down the road at Bentleigh, the horrendous conditions almost brought the inexperienced hosts into the contest against ladder-leaders Dingley.

The Dingoes surrendered six goals in the first quarter to trail by 32 points at the first break.

The visitors hit the lead in the second quarter as they equally capitalised on the wind, but they trailed by 15 points going into the final change.

Ultimately, using the assistance of the conditions, Dingley got home by 15 points thanks to a six-goal-to-one final quarter.

Nathan Freeman put forward a monster performance with 52 disposals, while Lochie Benton was instrumental, providing x-factor with three goals and Lachie Lamble’s leg-speed was an important piece of the puzzle.

Cranbourne, meanwhile, has eased to a comfortable win over a struggling St Kilda City team.

Trailing by seven points at quarter time, the Eagles scored 14 of 18 goals thereafter.

Marc Holt finished with five goals – his equal-best haul of the season – while Glenn and Brandon Osborne were staunch in defence.

The hosts were also bolstered by the inclusion of Casey small forward George Grey, given the Dees had a bye.

Results: Mordialloc 7.8 50 v Port Melbourne Colts 11.16 82, Cheltenham 14.9 93 v Chelsea Heights 3.10 28, Cranbourne Eagles 16.25 121 v St Kilda City 7.6 48, St Paul’s McKinnon 5.9 39 v Springvale Districts 6.9 45, Bentleigh 12.10 82 v Dingley 15.7 97.

Ladder: Cheltenham 32, Dingley 32, Cranbourne 28, Springvale Districts 24, Port Melbourne Colts 20, St Paul’s McKinnon 20, Chelsea Heights 8, Bentleigh 8, St Kilda City 4, Mordialloc 4.

Fixture: Port Melbourne Colts v St Kilda City, Cranbourne v Chelsea Heights, St Paul’s McKinnon v Bentleigh, Dingley v Cheltenham, Springvale Districts v Mordialloc.