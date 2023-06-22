Gut-wrenching loss for the Eagles

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield has fallen heartbreakingly short of the best win of its Eastern Division One journey after a gut-wrenching 9.13.67 to 9.7.61 loss to second-placed Mitcham at Holm Park Reserve.

The Eagles, who led for almost the entire contest, were dealt a cruel blow when Guy Laughlin – who had antagonised the home side for a large part of the contest – pounced on a dribbling ball to soccer through the final score of the match.

It broke a 61-61 deadlock after an intriguing four quarters of football.

Coach Mick Fogarty had a busy night at the selection table with Damien Johnston, Harrison Coe, Jafar Ocaa and Jake Porta all missing from the round-nine win over Lilydale.

Fogarty also had some real quality return to his side, with skipper Jake Bowd, Jake Stuart and Myles Currie all playing on the weekend, while Darren Minchington was playing just his third game for the season…and his first since round three.

The Eagles had the aid of a very strong breeze blowing to the Holm Park Road end at Beaconsfield…and made the early running in the first quarter.

Hayden Brough judged a high-ball better than his opponent, and soccered one through after six minutes, before Brandon White took a juggling one-hander and kicked truly just two minutes later.

Minchington then showed his class, providing Brough with some clean hands with the opportunistic forward quick to nail his second.

Currie then handballed to White for his second, before Casey Wassylko outmanoeuvred Danny Baglava in the ruck – and the Eagles had five on the board.

The Tigers then struck a vital blow, late in the first term, with Bailey Cowman kicking the first of his four goals against the run of play to cut the deficit to 33-7 at the first break.

White played forward in the first term, but was switched to defence by Fogarty in the second quarter to partner up with Bowd down back.

Mitcham kicked an early one in the second term, before the Eagles nullified the wind advantage for the next 15 minutes of play.

Things became very feisty in the second stanza, with neither side prepared to give an inch of ground.

Laughlin was like a salt and pepper,’ in everything’ for the Tigers, as tempers became frayed.

At the 18-minute mark Cowman became the beneficiary of a downfield free-kick, and then received another free kick a short time later to cut the margin to four.

But, just like the Tigers did in the first term; the Eagles kicked the last of the second quarter, against the breeze, with Sam Mackinder converting well after laying a strong tackle in the Eagles forward 30.

The Eagles led 39-29 at half time.

The Eagles held the Tigers goalless in the third period of play, but could only kick two themselves…the lowest output of any team kicking with the wind all day.

Brough took a mark in goal-square, after 10 minutes of play, before Josh Mounter drifted forward from half back to kick a long bomb at the 16-minute mark of the third.

The Eagles led by 25 points…55-30…at the final break.

White re-joined his mate Bowd in the final term, but things got off to a horrible start.

Cowman kicked his fourth and final goal for the contest after 20 seconds of play, before the Eagles dug in for the fight.

It took 10 long minutes for Josh Fulton to kick the next, and another 11 minutes before Jesse Uren converted another free kick.

The Eagles were hanging on gamely, just two points ahead as 21 minutes ticked by.

Zac Elms then somehow found his way through a heavily congested forward line and the Tigers had taken the lead…and looked the winners.

But, now four points adrift, from the resultant centre clearance, winger Ethan Harris then showed great composure to find Brough with a crisp handball…with the forward celebrating his fourth goal as he pumped one through from the goal-square.

After 24 minutes – the Eagles were back in front by two.

Ben Schultze did a serviceable job in the ruck for the Eagles all day, but the absence of experienced talls Patrick Gerdan and Harrison Coe would play a factor late in the contest.

Tom Lovell, one of the Tigers best, kicked two points out of the ruck…and scores were level after 30 minutes of play.

Two controversial umpiring decisions then had a huge impact on the final result.

With Beaconsfield charging, through a chain of handballs on centre wing, the ball spilt free to Mitcham…with the Tigers’ player in question giving the ball a deliberate slap to the boundary.

While Beaconsfield was still querying the decision, the resultant throw in saw another dubious free kick paid to Baglava, who looked to be holding the ball after taking the ball cleanly out of the ruck and being tackled.

But the umpire adjudged that the tackle of Schultze was high, with Baglava driving the ball forward…where Laughlin pounced on the winner.

The ball had just entered the Beaconsfield 50 when the final siren sounded to end a great game of football.

The Eagles will be spitting chips about this one, and missing the opportunity of making a grand statement to the rest of the competittion.

Harris and hard nuts Trent Stokoe and Nick McPherson were best for the Eagles, while White and Bowd did everything they possibly could to get the home side across the line.

The fifth-placed Eagles need to recharge their batteries and go again…this week on a dangerous away trip to eighth-placed Bayswater.

BEACONSFIELD 5.3 6.3 8.7 9.7(61)

MITCHAM 1.1 4.5 4.6 9.13(67)

Beaconsfield Goals: H. Brough 4, B. White 2, C. Wassylko, J. Mounter, S. Mackinder. Best: E. Harris, T. Stokoe, H. Brough, B. White, J. Bowd, N. McPherson.

Mitcham Goals: B. Cowman 4, Z. Elms, J. Uren, G. Laughlin, J. Hallo, J. Fulton. Best: T. Lovell, Z. Elms, B. Cowman, G. Laughlin, J. Fulton, D. Houeix.

Other Results R10: Croydon 9.14.68 def Lilydale 3.9.27, Montrose 14.14.98 def Bayswater 10.14.74, North Ringwood 3.12.30 def by South Belgrave 9.13.67, Wantirna South 6.10.46 def by Mooroolbark 8.14.62.

Ladder: South Belgrave 40, Mitcham 32, Montrose 28, Wantirna South 24, Beaconsfield 20, Mooroolbark 16, North Ringwood 16, Bayswater 12, Croydon 12, Lilydale 0.

Fixture R11: Bayswater (8) v Beaconsfield (5), South Belgrave (1) v Montrose (3), Mooroolbark (6) v Croydon (9), Lilydale (10) v North Ringwood (7), Mitcham (2) v Wantirna South (4).