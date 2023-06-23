Ellinbank big guns to lock horns

By David Nagel and Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN – DIVISION 3

Endeavour Hills’ strong season has continued with a 78-point thumping of Ashwood.

The visitors cruised to victory, allowing Ashwood to kick only one goal after quarter time.

Ryan Johnson kicked his second consecutive bag of four to lift his season tally to 26, equal third in the competition.

An eight goal to one first quarter for Frankston Dolphins set up a comfortable win over Narre South, despite the best efforts of Tyler Booth and Shane Woolley to drag their team back into it.

The result solidifies Frankston Dolphins in second spot on the Southern League Division 3 ladder.

Results: Ashwood 3.6 24 v Endeavour Hills 14.18 102, Carrum Patterson Lakes 18.17 125 v Heatherton 7.7 49, Narre South Saints 6.11 47 v Frankston Dolphins 19.17 131, Lyndhurst 8.23 71 v Clayton 1.5 11.

Ladder: Endeavour Hills 36, Frankston Dolphins 28, Carrum Patterson Lakes 20, Lyndhurst 20, Ashwood 20, Heatherton 16, Narre South Saints 4, Clayton 0.

Fixture: Endeavour Hills (1) v Lyndhurst (4), Ashwood (5) v Carrum Patterson Lakes (3), Frankston Dolphins (2) v Heatherton (6), Clayton (8) v Narre South Saints (7).

SOUTHERN – DIVISION 4

A huge second half has helped ladder leaders South Mornington dismantle Doveton Eagles by 124 points.

After remaining competitive until the main break, South Mornington piled on 17 second half goals to two.

Former Essendon player Nathan Lovett-Murray kicked two goals in his first game for the year at Doveton.

Lyndale, meanwhile, went down in a one-point arm-wrestle to Moorabbin.

In a game which saw repeated lead changes, Lyndale led by three points at the final break but Moorabbin kicked two goals from their four shots.

Lyndale, meanwhile, could convert only one of five which proved the difference.

Rory Naylor was named best on ground for Lyndale for the second consecutive week.

Dandenong’s men’s team, meanwhile, had a bye, with South Yarra withdrawing its senior team after an uncompetitive winless start to the season saw them sit at a percentage of 9.31 after eight games.

Results: Doveton Eagles 7.4 46 v South Mornington 25.20 170, Lyndale 6.12 48 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 6.13 49.

Ladder: South Mornington 28, Moorabbin 24, Hampton 20, Dandenong 16, Doveton Eagles 12, Lyndale 4.

Fixture: South Mornington (1) v Hampton (3), Doveton Eagles (5) v Lyndale (6), Moorabbin Kangaroos (2) v Dandenong (4).

MORNINGTON PENINSULA (MPFNL)

Devon Meadows has stormed home with the wind to record a 13-point win over Edi-Asp.

Kicking against a gale in the first quarter, Devon Meadows kicked three goals to trail by 28 points, including a stunner by Joel Hillis.

“Probably the best goal I’ve ever seen in local footy,” said coach Ryan Hendy.

“He got ball against the breeze on halfback, burst through two or three tackles, took two or three bounces and did a banana kick on the boundary from 50 and it went in.”

Hillis was exceptional in the two quarters the Panthers were going into the wind, with his leg-speed important to the hosts’ method.

A poor second quarter put pressure on Devon Meadows after halftime, but they found a way to win the third quarter against the wind, going into three-quarter-time a kick behind.

Devon Meadows kicked 2.7 and kept Edi-Asp scoreless.

Playing his first game of footy in 10 months, former Narre star Trent Cody combined 20 touches with 12 disposals.

“His pressure around the footy was great, and he’s a good ball user, so he exceeded my expectations and was a real good addition,” Hendy said.

Patrick Ryder was also influential, kicking six of his club’s 12 goals.

At times, Edi-Asp were double and triple-teaming him, and he was still winning aerial contests, with Devon Meadows then able to open up numbers in other parts of the ground.

Results: Chelsea 9.11 65 v Somerville 17.11 113, Crib Point 9.4 58 v Pearcedale 11.9 75, Devon Meadows 12.11 83 v Edi-Asp 10.10 70, Hastings 4.9 33 v Karingal 9.6 60, Tyabb 9.14 68 v Seaford 6.12 48, Mornington 14.20 104 v Rye 3.8 26

Ladder: Karingal 38, Somerville 28, Mornington 26, Devon Meadows 26, Chelsea 24, Edi-Asp 20, Pearcedale 20, Hastings 18, Crib Point 16, Tyabb 16, Seaford 8, Rye 0.

Fixture: Chelsea (5) v Karingal (1), Rye (12) v Crib Point (9), Mornington (3) v Devon Meadows (4), Edi-Asp (6) v Seaford (11), Hastings (8) v Tyabb (10), Somerville (2) v Pearcedale (7).

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

It’s almost disrespectful to second-placed Ellinbank to suggest this…but most people in the Ellinbank and District Football League (EDFL) would see this week’s clash between Buln Buln and Neerim South as a grand final preview.

These two have been locking horns and butting heads for quite some time now, with the biggest showdown taking place in last year’s finals series.

Neerim South – the Cats – finished four games clear at the top of the ladder but were defeated by Buln Buln – the Lyrebirds – by 15 points in the second semi-final.

The Cats then ground out an eight-point victory over Ellinbank in the prelim, before gaining revenge on the Lyrebirds with a one-point triumph in an epic 2022 EDFL grand final.

And any thoughts that one may have usurped the other in the off-season were quickly dispelled as the Lyrebirds won by four points in this year’s season opener.

Since then, the Lyrebirds have remained perfect, heading into this game with a faultless 10-0 record, while the Cats have had a roller-coaster ride by their elite standards.

A round-five loss to Ellinbank was largely unexpected, while a draw against Yarragon in round nine – with the game abandoned due to injury – put a further spanner in the works of this year’s campaign.

Basically, two losses and a draw have meant the Cats will not be finishing on top of the EDFL ladder this year and not gaining the all-important week’s rest in week one of the finals.

The only thing they can do, between now and the finals, is defeat Buln Buln this week to take back premiership favouritism over the next two months of footy.

This is it…they’re reputation is on the line!

The Cats had the perfect tune up on Saturday, forced to dig deep against a gallant Catani outfit that were close to pulling off the upset of the season.

The Cats led by two points at half time, but dodged a bullet as the Blues kicked 2.7 to 1.0 in a wind-assisted third term to take an 11-point lead to the final break.

The Cats closed the deal with 4.3 to 0.0 in the last quarter to record a 9.10.64 to 6.12.48 victory.

Lachie Bambridge, Luke Kinder and Chris Urie all kicked two each for the Cats, and will be the prime targets when the blockbuster against the Lyrebirds takes place at Buln Buln.

The Lyrebirds were also forced to dig deep against a fast-finishing Poowong.

Buln Buln had control of the contest at half time, leading by 27 points, but had the margin cut to 22 at three-quarter time.

The Magpies continued to rally, with Jack Hazendonk and Conor Cunningham leading the charge, but the Lyrebirds consolidated for an 11.16.82 to 10.5.65 victory.

Matt Gray kicked three, and Riley Rundell and Tim Stoll two each for the winners.

In other games this week, Trafalgar held off a late-charge from Lang Lang to score a 5.16.46 to 5.6.36 win at Lang Lang, while Trav Davis and Ryan Devine played key roles in Yarragon’s 33-point victory over Longwarry.

Sam Van Der Zalm was the only multiple goal-kicker for the Panthers, while Jedd Serong looked dangerous after half time kicking three for the beaten Crows.

And in the final game of round 11, Ellinbank continues to hold down second place after a 72-point success over Nilma-Darnum.

The Bombers were competitive all day, but a five-goal third-quarter from the Eagles locked away the four points.

Nyora had the bye.

Ellinbank Results R11: Lang Lang 5.6.36 def by Trafalgar 5.16.46, Yarragon 9.17.71 def Longwarry 5.8.38, Nilma Darnum 3.4.22 def by Ellinbank 13.16.94, Catani 6.12.48 def by Neerim South 9.10.64, Buln Buln 11.16.82 def Poowong 10.5.65. Nyora – Bye.

Ladder: Buln Buln 40, Ellinbank 32, Neerim South 30, Trafalgar 28, Poowong 24, Yarragon 18, Lang Lang 16, Nyora 12, Longwarry 12, Catani 8, Nilma Darnum 0.

Fixture R12: Yarragon (6) v Trafalgar (4), Nilma Darnum (11) v Longwarry (9), Catani (10) v Ellinbank (2), Buln Buln (1) v Neerim South (3), Nyora (8) v Poowong (5). Lang Lang (7) – Bye.