Rays dominate at Marvel

Five Dandenong Stingrays played on Marvel Stadium on Sunday in the AFLW Academy v Under-23 all stars game.

19-year-old Brooke Smith was named best-on-ground for her team, putting together her pace, x-factor and decision-making.

After starting as a half-forward/wing, where she has played most of her Rays footy in 2023, she went to another level in the second half playing her more traditional halfback position.

She finished with 17 disposals and seven rebound 50s.

Mikayla Williamson carried her form from Talent League across to the higher level, finding plenty of the footy.

Meg Robertson was also classy, moving well and adapting to the higher standard of footy with aplomb.

Bianca Lyne also pieced together her most impressive game of the season.

Though not as eye-catching as some of her teammates, she looked comfortable shutting down her direct opponent.

Having been trialled in different positions this season, the tall athletic prospect has settled down back and Sunday’s game appeared to be a culmination of the likeable traits she has sporadically shown in 2023.

“I thought she positioned herself really well and gave herself an opportunity to defend well when the ball was in her area,” said Dandenong coach Josh Moore, a keen onlooker at the game.

“She took some big steps forward on the big stage which is awesome.”

Sophie Butterworth played as her team’s deepest forward and had moments, and stuck to her process despite not being frequently targeted and being plagued by some poor connection, at times, from midfielders going forward.

The under-23 all stars team defeated the AFLW academy by two points in what was a tense arm-wrestle all day in a game made up of many of the best non AFLW-listed female footballers.