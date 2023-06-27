Bulls hold off Bulldogs, Wicks lose return fixture

By Marcus Uhe

Noble Park has shaken a mid-season rut to win its last three on the trot, prevailing in a dour defensive battle against South Croydon in Eastern Premier Division.

Inaccuracy cost the Bulls early, who came charging out of the gate with the first inside seven minutes, thanks to a pair of goals to tall Jack Gains.

The Bulls dominated field position early, showing no signs of rust following a week off, only falling short in front of goal, finishing with 2.6 at the first break.

Their wastefulness threatened to haunt them in the second term, held goalless as the rain arrived while conceding two themselves to only lead by seven at the long break in serious darkness at Pat Wright Senior Oval.

Ben Marson broke the near hour-long goal-scoring drought for the Bulls with a snap off his right foot halfway through the third.

But the Bulldogs quickly answered after Ryan Morrison was penalised for a hold at the top of their goal-square, to the visible disgust of the key defender.

The third term developed into an arm-wrestle as both sides displayed their defensive capabilities and halted the ability for the Sherrin to travel.

Liam Scott kicked his first to give the Bulls a 14-point lead at the last change, with the contest still up for grabs in the final half-hour.

Lachlan McDonnell kicked the first of the last term, sneaking forward of his opponent to find some space inside forward 50, before converting the set shot.

But the Bulldogs were able to answer back immediately to cut the margin back to 14.

McDonnell’s work-rate was rewarded again minutes later, flying past his opponent on the wing to occupy open space and nailing a second set-shot of the term.

A costly defensive mistake in the goal-square, where a Bulldog was unmarked and goaled from a contest, meant the pesky visitors were hanging around.

But a similar scenario unfolded at the other end of the ground only minutes later, allowing Harley Fairbank to goal after emerging from thin air.

A second goal to Gains, this time with just minutes remaining, finally put the Bulldogs to rest, as Noble Park finished 28 points ahead.

Berwick lost a second consecutive game at home and its third in a row, going down to Vermont by 31 points.

Clint Evans’ side kicked the opening two goals of the game against the flow of play, both emanating from crafty work at stoppages.

A chain of handballs from a boundary throw-in found Ryan Bromley, who finished on the run, before Ashton Williamson found some space at a ball-up inside 50 and made his Eagles opponents pay.

But despite the scoreboard ascendency, much of the contest was played in the Berwick back half.

Lachlan Vaughan and Will Arthurson were called-upon continuously to repel forward forays as inaccurate kicking from the visitors kept Berwick in the hunt.

The weight of numbers inside 50 would bear fruit for Vermont in the second quarter, with both of its goals a result of repeat forward 50 entries and forcing forward-half turnovers.

With their noses in front at the half, a five-minute flurry midway through the third term saw the Eagles break free from Berwick’s reach.

Deep forward entries and dogged determined efforts from the Vermont forwards resulted in multiple goals close to the goal-line, with halftime rain affecting the conditions at Edwin Flack.

Having been held scoreless in the second term, a behind to Jonty Andrew late in the third was the Wickers’ first score since Williamson’s goal during the first quarter.

Berwick began to gain an advantage at the contest but its forward 50 entries were poor, and were punished on the counterattack.

Entering the last quarter 35 points down, a comeback much like what they delivered in the round one match-up was required once again.

On that occasion, a 19-point three-quarter-time deficit grew to 27 early in the term, before Berwick kicked the final five of the contest to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Vermont kicking the opening goal of the quarter followed the script of round one.

The visitors kicking the second, did not.

Goals to Harrison Canning, Benzhamen Todd and Tom Brennan ensured the margin remained respectable, but the final quarter heroics were unable to be replicated on this occasion.