Lyrebirds lay it on the line

By David Nagel and Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN – DIVISION 3

Endeavour Hills remains undefeated in Division 3 of the Southern Football Netball League after a big second half saw them overrun Lyndhurst.

The visitors led by 17 points at quarter time before Endeavour Hills clawed their way back to have itself within three points at the halfway mark.

But their superior class won out in the end, kicking 10 goals to one after the main break, led by four goals to Sam McLean and a best on ground performance by Ben Virgona, who finished with three.

Narre South Saints, meanwhile, picked up its second win of the season after a five-goal opening term.

With just nine goals kicked after the first break, that fast start proved decisive, with Clayton able to close within 10 at the last break before a tense final quarter saw each club slot a goal and the Saints hang on.

Stephen Richards-Gill snared three majors in a win that all but confirms the Saints will avoid relegation.

Frankston Dolphins also won to maintain its grasp on second position, while Ashwood’s upset win over Carrum Patterson Lakes sees the latter fall back with the pack after looming as the biggest threat to the top two early in the year.

Results R10: Endeavour Hills 14.15 99 v Lyndhurst 6.9 45, Ashwood 12.11 83 v Carrum Patterson Lakes 7.10 52, Clayton 7.10 52 v Narre South Saints 7.13 55, Frankston Dolphins 9.14 68 v Heatherton 4.11 35.

Ladder: Endeavour Hills 40, Frankston Dolphins 32, Ashwood 24, Carrum Patterson Lakes 20, Lyndhurst 20, Heatherton 16, Narre South Saints 8, Clayton 0.

Fixture R11: Heatherton (6) v Clayton (8), Lyndhurst (5) v Ashwood (3), Carrum Patterson Lakes (4) v Frankston Dolphins (2), Narre South Saints (7) v Endeavour Hills (1).

DIVISION 4

Brandon Nolan has continued his strong goal kicking form for Dandenong, with five goals against a strong Moorabbin team.

Coming off having 18 goals in his last four games, he was able to continue the momentum as the target inside 50 but it was too late for Dandenong to cause an upset.

The Redlegs were jumped early by the Roos, giving up seven first-quarter goals to go into the first break 38 points down.

They were more competitive thereafter, with a lapse in the third quarter seeing the margin blow out to 50 points but Moorabbin was always going to win.

Doveton Eagles, meanwhile, gave up 14 of the first 15 goals before restoring some respect on the scoreboard with a couple of late goals in a winnable clash against Lyndale.

Results R10: South Mornington 7.9 51 v Hampton 5.12 42, Doveton Eagles 3.10 28 v Lyndale 18.16 124, Moorabbin Kangaroos 15.12 102 v Dandenong 8.10 58.

Ladder: South Mornington 36, Moorabbin 28, Hampton 20, Dandenong 16, Doveton Eagles 12, Lyndale 8.

Fixture R11: Lyndale (6) v South Mornington (1), Dandenong (4) v Doveton Eagles (5), Hampton (3) v Moorabbin Kangaroos (2).

MORNINGTON PENINSULA

Devon Meadows mounted a late fightback against Mornington but ultimately left themselves too much work to do, going down 14.10 94 to 13.10 98.

The Panthers were playing catch up all day after Mornington kicked six of the first eight goals on a windy day.

In the second quarter, young Panthers including Ty Kirkwood and Riley Simmons stood up to trim the margin and they were able to limit the damage against the wind in the third quarter.

Trailing by 22 at the last break, Devon Meadows kicked four goals in the last, but gave up two which allowed Mornington to hold off the fightback.

Patrick Ryder kicked five goals, while the experience of Patrick Sinnema shone through with three.

Results R11: Chelsea 8.10 58 v Karingal 12.18 90, Rye 7.7 49 v Crib Point 12.13 85, Mornington 14.10 94 v Devon Meadows 13.10 88, Edi-Asp 12.11 83 v Seaford 7.12 54, Hastings 9.7 61 v Tyabb 8.4 52, Somerville 12.15 87 v Pearcedale 11.9 75.

Ladder: Karingal 42, Somerville 32, Mornington 30, Devon Meadows 26, Edi-Asp 24, Chelsea 24, Hastings 22, Crib Point 20, Pearcedale 20, Tyabb 16, Seaford 8, Rye 0

Fixture R12: Pearcedale (9) v Chelsea (6), Crib Point (8) v Hastings (7), Devon Meadows (4) v Somerville (2), Karingal (1) v Edi-Asp (5), Tyabb (10) v Mornington (3), Seaford (11) v Rye (0).

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

Buln Buln has announced itself as a short-priced favourite for this year’s Ellinbank and District Football League (EDFL) premiership after a dominant 68-point victory over Neerim South on Saturday.

The last two meetings between these sides had been epics, with Neerim South winning a classic 2022 grand final by a solitary point before the Lyrebirds bounced back with a four-point victory in this year’s season opener.

But it was all one-way traffic on the weekend from the outset.

The Lyrebirds used the wind to their advantage in the first term, kicking 6.3 to 1.0, before sewing up the contest with an equally impressive 3.4 to 3.2 success in the second quarter.

Their 35-point lead was then extended to 49 by the final break, before a four-goal-to-one final term led to a commanding 16.13.109 to 6.5.41 triumph.

The Lyrebirds had too many questions for the Cats up forward, with Hayden Baker, Jackson Kos and big-man Bob McCallum booting three goals, with the speedy Riley Rundell chiming in with two.

Baker, Kos and McCallum were among the best for the winners, while Jake Herbel, Tom Axford and Jack Symes were rock-solid contributors for four quarters.

Tom Crole was the only effective forward for the Cats, slotting three, while skipper Kody Wilson fought the issue out to the final siren.

The Lyrebirds can basically lock away top spot on the ladder if they overcome second-placed Ellinbank, at Ellinbank, this Saturday.

The return of Russell Lehman has inspired Longwarry to a weather-defying 22.16.148 to 13.9.87 victory over Nilma Darnum.

Defence was a dirty word at Nilma, as both teams attacked with great venom.

Lehman, playing his first game since round three, showed no signs of his calf injury, booting four goals in the 61-point win.

The Crows were three points down at half time, but 16 goals to six after the main break secured their first win since round four.

Lehman was superb for the Crows, while five goals to Jedd Serong, and four to Braydon McHugh, put the issue beyond doubt.

Luke James showed his class, booting five goals for the Bombers in his first outing for the season.

Trafalgar has extended its winning streak to three after overcoming a brave challenge from a Stephen Milne inspired Yarragon.

The former St Kilda star kicked five goals for the Panthers, who came to life after trailing by 15 points at half time.

With Milne firing up forward, the Panthers closed the gap to one point at the final break before the Bloods settled to maintain fourth place on the ladder with a 13-point victory.

Former Cranbourne teammates, Curtis Barker and Daniel Baker, were important for the Bloods, kicking three and two goals respectively, while Bailey Webb had a major influence around the ground.

In other games this week, Poowong is locked in fifth position after a 42-point victory over Nyora, while Ellinbank tuned up for this week’s top-of-the-table clash with Buln Buln with a 75-point win over Catani.

The Eagles blew the game apart with a bright opening, leading by 42 at half time, before Catani made life more difficult after the major interval.

Adamson Cook kicked four, and Mick Urie three for the winners, while Ryan Atherton was at his consistent best all day.

Catani lacked penetration in front of the big sticks, with Lauchlan Gregson, Ryan Orridge, Tyson Robinson and Matt Soutter-Smith chiming with a goal each.

Kyle Van Dord joined Tom Robinson and veteran Adam Splatt on the Blues best players’ list.

Lang Lang had the bye.

Ellinbank Results R12: Yarragon 8.8.56 def by Trafalgar 10.9.69, Nilma Darnum 13.9.87 def by Longwarry 22.16.148, Catani 4.6.30 def by Ellinbank 15.15.105, Buln Buln 16.13.109 def Neerim South 6.5.41, Nyora 6.9.45 def by Poowong 13.9.87. Lang Lang – Bye.

Ladder: Buln Buln 44, Ellinbank 36, Trafalgar 32, Neerim South 30, Poowong 28, Yarragon 18, Lang Lang 16, Longwarry 16, Nyora 12, Catani 8, Nilma Darnum 0.

Fixture R13: Lang Lang (7) v Yarragon (6), Trafalgar (3) v Nilma Darnum (11), Longwarry (8) v Catani (10), Ellinbank (2) v Buln Buln (1), Neerim South (4) v Nyora (9). Poowong (5) – Bye.