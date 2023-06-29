Doves, Spiders net important wins

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park has rebounded from consecutive losses with a win over the struggling Black Rock on the wide, open expanses of Tony Way Recreation Reserve.

It was the Redbacks first win at their 2023 base, with Kyle Hendy, Declan Brunnell and Nathan Carver kicking five, five and four goals respectively.

With Jack Wilson missing with Dandenong Stingrays commitments, winger Tristan Fernandez-Phillips played his best game for the club, running hard and finishing with two goals.

Luke Sloan, who emerged and played every game last year, had his first run of 2023.

Doveton Doves had a comfortable win over East Malvern set up by a seven-goal second quarter.

After lining up against Black Rock for his first game of the season following his apparent retirement, former skipper Matt Stapleton again lined up for the Doves.

Keysborough took it up to Highett and led for much of the day before conceding five last quarter goals to go down by 30 points.

Ethan Bakes backed up his excellent outing against the Spiders last week and Simon Marchese was also influential.

Skye kept its faint finals hopes alive with a win over Caulfield.

Brad Dyer kicked three goals for the third time in four weeks, but each of those was worth so much more given Skye scored just six at a Carrum Downs Reserve slogfest which saw fluctuating conditions throughout the whole day.

The match was former captain James Bateman’s 200th game.

Known for his toughness, he led the side from 2018-2022 and played his best footy in the clinches, but has assumed a backline role this season and was crucial in his milestone game.

He becomes just the ninth player to reach that number at the Bombers, established in 2006, and is said by those around the club to typify what the Skye jumper means.

Coach Aaron Pacey was coaching from the bench on the weekend, after being concussed the previous week, his 150th game.

Brett Dawson also brought up game 150 and is said by those around the club to be the most courageous player to pull on the Skye jersey.

DIVISION 2

Results R10: East Brighton 12.11 83 v Murrumbeena 8.5 53, Doveton Doves 12.16 88 v East Malvern 4.5 29, Hampton Park 23.21 159 v Black Rock 2.0 12, Highett 11.6 72 v Keysborough 5.12 42, Skye 6.13 49 v Caulfield 5.13 43.

Ladder: East Brighton 40, Murrumbeena 28, Doveton 28, Hampton Park 24, Highett 24, East Malvern 16, Caulfield 16, Skye 16, Keysborough 8, Black Rock 0.

Fixture R11: Caulfield (7) v Murrumbeena (2), Black Rock (10) v Highett (5), Doveton Doves (3) v East Brighton (1), Hampton Park (4) v East Malvern (6), Keysborough (9) v Skye (8) – Match Abandoned.