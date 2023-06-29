Worrying trend for Eagles

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield will need to halt a worrying but now familiar trend to play finals football this year after the Eagles lost by 25 points to Bayswater in their Eastern Division 1 clash at Bayswater Oval on Saturday.

The Eagles have now lost two straight since the mid-season bye; backing up a brave performance against Mitcham in round 10 last week with a lacklustre effort against the Kangaroos.

Mick Fogarty’s men conceded eight of nine goals; from the 11-minute-mark of the first quarter through to 26 minutes into the second, on their way to an 11.8.74 to 7.7.49 defeat.

Beaconsfield lost six games straight, post the mid-season bye, in its first season in Eastern last year; but has the opportunity to bury those demons with a home game against ninth-placed Croydon this Saturday.

The Eagles have now dropped to sixth place on the ladder, equal on points with fifth-placed Mooroolbark and seventh-placed North Ringwood.

The Eagles kicked to the scoring end in the first quarter against Bayswater, and looked set for a big day at the office after Hayden Brough got the scoreboard ticking over early.

Brough outmuscled his opponent in the goal-square, after two minutes of play, and then kicked a great goal from the pocket after a strong grab on the lead.

The visitors then conceded their first, after Damien Johnston was too slow to dispose of the footy, but when Brandon White sold some candy and kicked the Eagles third…things were looking bright.

But Bayswater kicked two important goals, against the breeze, late in the first term, to take a one-point lead to quarter time.

The trend of getting caught with the footy in the back half continued early in the second stanza, with skipper Jake Bowd caught unaware of the presence of Hayden Schroeder.

Johnston made up for his earlier error, with a fine finish against the breeze, to leave the Eagles a point adrift at the three-minute mark of the second term.

Bayswater then piled on five unanswered goals to take control of the contest.

Midfielder Paul Hassbroek toyed with the Eagles in the second quarter, kicking two goals of his own and setting up Josh Treeby for one of his two majors for the period.

The Eagles trailed by five goals at the major interval.

Beaconsfield came out firing after half time, with goals to Brough, Corey Brown and White – who kicked a classic after winning a one-on-one battle at half forward – reducing the margin to 11 points at the 11-minute mark of the third.

White suddenly had a spring in his step, and he had the chance to cut the deficit to five, just a minute later, but he tugged his kick left from long range.

Despite still having 15 minutes remaining of wind-assisted time…that would be the Eagles last score of the match.

Cam McLeod broke Eagles hearts with a mark and goal, late in the third, before Aaron Cotte sealed the four points with a bomb from outside 50 just four minutes into the final term.

Brough was the major contributor for the Eagles with three goals, while White had his moments with two for the afternoon.

Ethan Harris continues to impress for the Eagles, playing a strong role through the midfield, while Johnston and Sam Mackinder were also solid contributors for most of the four quarters.

Ben Schultze continues to shore up the Eagles depleted ruck stocks, while Bowd played his best footy when his side needed him most against the breeze.

With just seven rounds remaining, the Eagles will now need to win five of those outings to notch up the 10 wins required to play finals football last year.

Their run home reads; Croydon (currently 9th), South Belgrave (1st), Mooroolbark (5th), Wantirna South (4th), Montrose (3rd), North Ringwood (7th) and Lilydale (10th).

BAYSWATER 3.2 9.4 10.5 11.8(74)

BEACONSFIELD 3.1 4.4 7.7 7.7(49)

Bayswater Goals: J. Treeby 3, L. Jackson 2, P. Haasbroek 2, B. Searle, C. McLeod, A. Cotte, H. Schroeder. Best: B. Searle, B. White, P. Haasbroek, T. Castricum, L. Kruger, L. Jackson.

Beaconsfield Goals: H. Brough 3, B. White 2, D. Johnston, C. Brown. Best: E. Harris, D. Johnston, S. Mackinder, H. Brough, B. Schultze, J. Bowd.

Other Results R11: South Belgrave 13.14.92 def Montrose 8.11.59, Mooroolbark 9.14.68 def Croydon 4.4.28, Lilydale 7.8.50 def by North Ringwood 9.11.65, Mitcham 12.19.91 def Wantirna South 7.2.44.

Ladder: South Belgrave 44, Mitcham 36, Montrose 28, Wantirna South 24, Mooroolbark 20, Beaconsfield 20, North Ringwood 20, Bayswater 16, Croydon 12, Lilydale 0.

Fixture R12: Bayswater (8) v Lilydale (10), Beaconsfield (6) v Croydon (9), Montrose (3) v Mitcham (2), North Ringwood (7) v Mooroolbark (5), Wantirna South (4) v South Belgrave (1).