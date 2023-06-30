Kryptonite thwarts the Gulls

By David Nagel

Tooradin-Dalmore coach Lachie Gillespie and his Inverloch-Kongwak counterpart Tom Hams were in similar moods ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster WGFNC clash at Tooradin on Saturday.

“It’s exciting; we’re just looking forward to testing ourselves against the best-performed team this year and seeing how our footy stacks up,” a relaxed Gillespie said, as his players warmed up in the cricket nets.

Hams, meanwhile, put both hands forward, then to his side, with palms turning towards the sky, as he gave his final instructions to his playing group.

“This is what we play for, the big games like this, against the reigning premiers, this is when the best players really stand up on the big occasion,” he began.

“It’s round 11, we’re playing the best…let’s see if we can land a blow.”

That was the generic, public side of the two camps as they strode confidently into battle.

But the tactics of Inverloch-Kongwak were quite clear early…win the footy, move it quickly and, when Tooradin gain possession, shut down their kicking game.

The Seagulls are masters at the short to mid-range 45-degree kick, with players seemingly popping out of the ground like sprinklers to receive the Sherrin next.

Inverloch knew it was a weapon…and tried to shut it down.

While Tooradin assistant coach Nathan Jagoe was working closely with his midfield group on the ‘winning the footy’ part at quarter time, Hams had pressure on his mind in the opposite camp.

“Nick Baltas and Will Turner, your pressure has been fantastic, keep it up and you’ll get your rewards,” Hams said clearly.

“But the one thing I think we can do better is to stop them from getting easy possessions.

“Half backs, you need to communicate with the midfield; midfield with the half forwards, we need to communicate down the line and take the easy kicks away.”

And if not for an amazing goal from Tooradin’s Brad Butler, early in the second term…the Sea Eagles executed perfectly.

Tooradin seemed to be under pressure with every single disposal, being forced back even when in possession of the ball.

Baltas got his reward at the 11-minute of the second quarter, with forward-pressure being capped off with a classy snap, while Turner only had to wait 15 minutes later.

Tooradin had possession on the half back flank but, with nowhere to go on the 45, was forced to kick sideways to centre half back.

The build-up of pressure forced a loose kick, which missed its intended target, with Turner swooping and kicking a goal on the run from 40 metres out.

The crystal ball of Hams had come true….the pressure of Baltas and Turner had been rewarded.

The travelling Inverloch crowd gave their biggest roar for the day.

They knew it and so did everyone else at the ground.

They led by 25 points, but they’d taken so much away from the Seagulls that it was impossible to see a comeback.

Let’s see how the Seagulls respond, two weeks out from finals, when the two collide again in round 16.