Southern match to be abandoned

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Keysborough’s scheduled clash with Skye at Rowley Allan Reserve on Saturday will not go ahead due to security concerns.

It follows a medical incident involving Keysborough’s Jojo Ofosu-Amaah in the previous clash between the two clubs on April 22.

Ofosu-Amaah’s heart stopped for a period of about five minutes on the ground, with paramedics called and that match abandoned at three quarter time.

No charges were laid due to conflicting evidence.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Each club will receive two points in the seniors and reserves fixtures.

Skye said that the Southern Football Netball League has been open, transparent and respectful in its communication throughout the process.

President Michael Kane suggested to Star News that the clubs sit down at the end of the season to figure out a way forward, with both sides almost certain to be in the same division next year.

He said that the health and safety of players and spectators remained the club’s priority and highlighted the respect the club had for Keysborough.

The Bombers’ reserves sit third on the ladder, though the seniors are both likely to miss finals.

Keysborough was contacted for comment.