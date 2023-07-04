Demons inflict Giant defeat

By Marcus Uhe

A frustrating win-loss pattern for the Casey Demons has come to a close thanks to a second win in two weeks, the first time the reigning premiers have claimed consecutive victories since round four.

A brutal display at Casey Fields saw the Demons pile on their highest score of the premiership defence to date, thrashing GWS by 98 points 20.14 134 to 4.14 38.

Wasteful infront of goal, only three of the Demons’ 10 shots in the opening quarter found the intended target, with the home side holding a 16-point lead at the first break.

Two goals within 60 seconds from Matthew Jefferson and Andy Moniz-Wakefield got the ball rolling for Casey in the sixth minute, and another to Taj Woewodin a few minutes later gave the home a quick 21-point buffer.

Moniz-Wakefield’s goal was particularly impressive, roving the ball off a marking contest and snapping truly on his right foot while falling to the floor.

As James Jordon ran amok in the middle of the ground, the Demons put their kicking boots on at quarter time, with a vastly-improved 5.2 in the second quarter .

The returning Jacob Van Rooyen was proving a handful for the Giants defenders at half-forward, kicking two in the second term and providing a target for his midfielders and defenders to kick to further afield.

Moniz-Wakefield and Woewodin joined the key forward on the multiple goalkickers list before half time, finishing the first hour of football with two and three majors respectively, both taking the opportunities afforded to them through the selection of Jake Melksham in the Melbourne side.

Moniz-Wakefield’s second goal was his second highlight-reel worthy play of the day for the Demons, capitalising on the defensive instincts of Daniel Turner’s intercept at half-back by goaling from within the centre square on the run.

Woewodin, meanwhile, found himself in unknown territory, having doubled his season goal tally to date within a half of football.

Ahead by 39 points at the long break, four consecutive goals to the Demons in the third term pushed the margin to 55 points, with Jefferson the chief destroyer.

The first year key forward kicked three in a row on his own, although was not helped by teammate Mitch White, as the two combined for a near disastrous goalline error.

White fed a handball over a closing defender to Jefferson on his own in the goalsquare, but put the ball dangerously close to the goalline, forcing Jefferson to make a desperate dive with an outstretched foot to ensure the six points.

Minutes later, the two had a far more conventional connection, as the key forward marked at the top of the square for goal number four.

The onslaught continued in the fourth as the home side kicked eight of the final nine majors to boost its percentage.

The quarter began with a 12-minute goal scoring amnesty, broken by Josh Schache with a typically classy set shot from deep in the forward pocket.

From there, the floodgates opened, as White, Jordon and James Munro all joined the fun.

Jordon’s burst from stoppage and goal on the run was the cherry on top of a 41-disposal cake, simply dominant through the middle of the ground as he pushes for a senior recall to a Melbourne side that has lost its last two.

Van Rooyen joined Jefferson on four majors, as did Moniz-Wakefield to Woewodin with three.

White and Schache rounded-out the multiple goalkickers list with two each.

Luke Dunstan, Woewodin, Munro, Blake Howes and Bailey Laurie all won plenty of the footy through the middle, finishing the contest as the five-highest possession winners on the ground behind Jordon in the domination.

A visit to Sandringham next week will present a golden opportunity to make three wins in a row.