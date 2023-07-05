Ocaa kicks six in crucial Eagles’ win

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield has bounced back to the winner’s list in Eastern Division One with a gutsy 22-point victory over Croydon at Holm Park Reserve on Saturday.

The Eagles hit the front for the first time at the seven-minute-mark of the final term, with Hayden Brough and Jafar Ocaa then putting the finishing touches on a 10.6.66 to 6.8.44 triumph.

Coach Mick Fogarty was missing some key personnel on the weekend, with regular defenders Josh Mounter and Declan Curran both sitting on the sidelines.

Jake Stuart was also out of the side, with the Eagles welcoming back their number-one goal-kicker in Ocaa…while reserves regulars Jordyn Niezgodka and Taelor Reyment were brought into the team to fill some key vacancies.

The Blues started the better and had two on the board before the Eagles found time to settle.

Tyler Dobay kicked the first of the contest after three minutes, before Riley Constantino nailed a set shot to give the visitors a 14-0 lead after 12 minutes of play.

Devon Smith answered for the Eagles who trailed by eight points at the first break.

Ocaa, now warmed up after two weeks on the sidelines, began to have an impact in the second term, kicking two of his six goals and having a hand in Beaconsfield’s other.

The livewire opened the second-quarter scoring, converting a free kick, before the Blues rallied with goals to Blake Podesta and Matt McKenzie…the latter coming from tucked up on the boundary.

The Eagles needed to respond, trailing by 15 points midway through the second stanza.

Ocaa then kicked his second, after marking strongly in the goal-square, before the Eagles got let off the hook big time.

Dobay ran into an unguarded goal for the Blues – from 40 metres out – with Riley Britton standing in the goal-square on his own.

Dobay elected to ignore his key forward and sprayed the shot wide.

But the Blues refused to be denied, with Aden Thompson finding space in traffic to open up a 17-point lead after 24 minutes of play.

Ocaa then set up Sam Mackinder for a set shot at goal, which he duly converted to cut the margin to 11 points at the major interval.

Beacy defenders Trent Stokoe, Harrison Coe and Niezgodka stood up well in the first half, but suffered a blow in the opening minute of the third quarter when Constantino marked open in the forward line to kick the visitors back to 17-point leaders.

It would be Croydon’s last scoring shot for the quarter, and last goal for the match, as the Eagles inch-by-inch took control of the contest.

Damien Johnston, who was having a major influence through the midfield, turned provider for Ocaa, before the Eagles’ key forward dished out some silver-service of his own.

Tracking a loose ball at full speed, Ocaa picked up the ball with one hand before firing out a handball under pressure to Michael Misso, who kicked the final goal of the third quarter and cut the deficit to three.

Croydon had its chances early in the final term, missing two gettable shots…cutting the margin to one.

The Blues would be held scoreless for the remainder of the contest, while Beaconsfield would finish strongly with some great conversion up forward.

Ocaa put the Eagles ahead for the first time with a terrific snap from the boundary – courtesy of a deliberate out-of-bounds free-kick – before Misso set up Brough with some great reading of the play up forward.

Misso gave the Blues’ defence some leg-rope, but closed quickly to cause a turnover…handballing to Brough who strolled in for an open goal.

Ocaa then marked and goaled, making the margin 13 points, before putting the stamp on an emphatic performance with a clever-snap from in front of the Holm Park scoreboard.

It was a scoreboard that read 10.6.66 to 6.8.44…and the Eagles were home.

Trent Stokoe was typically tough in the clinches for the Eagles, doing some very strong things in defence, with regular stars Brandon White and Jake Bowd icing Stokoe’s intent with some class.

Ocaa’s six goals were obviously crucial for the winners, who have missed his class up forward over the last fortnight of footy.

The Eagles, now fourth, face the toughest test in Eastern Division One football, heading to South Belgrave this Saturday to take on the undefeated Saints.

BEACONSFIELD 1.1 4.1 6.3 10.6(66)

CROYDON 2.3 5.6 6.6 6.8(44)

Beaconsfield Goals: J. Ocaa 6, S. Mackinder, M. Misso, D. Smith, H. Brough. Best: T. Stokoe, D. Johnston, H. Coe, S. Mackinder, J. Niezgodka, J. Ocaa.

Croydon Goals: R. Costantino 2, A. Thompson, M. McKenzie, T. Dobay, B. Podesta. Best:

T. Dodd, A. Carter, C. Spurrell, F. Smith, J. Smith.

Other Results R12: Bayswater 19.12.126 def Lilydale 1.5.11, Montrose 10.6.66 def Mitcham 9.6.60, North Ringwood 15.12.102 def Mooroolbark 8.8.56, Wantirna South 8.5.53 def by South Belgrave 13.16.94.

Ladder: South Belgrave 48, Mitcham 36, Montrose 32, Beaconsfield 24, Wantirna South 24, North Ringwood 24, Bayswater 20, Mooroolbark 20, Croydon 12, Lilydale 0.

Fixture R13: South Belgrave (1) v Beaconsfield (4), Croydon (9) v Wantirna South (5), Mooroolbark (8) v Bayswater (7), Lilydale (10) v Montrose (3), Mitcham (2) v North Ringwood (6).