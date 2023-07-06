Gippsland too good for Dandenong

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The absence of Vic Country talent and school footy allowed some different names to take centre stage in the Coates Talent League last weekend.

Gippsland overcame Dandenong 9.16 70 to 8.8 56 in ugly conditions at Shepley Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Power was on top for most of the afternoon, breaking away through the middle of the game before Dandenong trimmed the deficit late.

Thomas Hanily and Sam Frangalas were the major top-aged players who stood out.

Gippsland’s Hanily won 35 possessions, laid eight tackles and had 11 inside 50s in an ominous performance.

Hanily trialled for Vic Country but missed selection, injuries having interrupted much of his season.

He has, however, managed three school games for Xavier College and proven he can impact around the contest at that level before his performance on Saturday.

Dandenong’s Frangalas, locally with Berwick, also won 35 touches, seven tackles and five rebound 50s, his two-way work critical for his team which had lacked in that area in recent weeks.

“He brought really good pressure,” said stand-in coach Jon Mole, leading with Nick Cox, the midfield coach for Vic Country, which played on Friday at the WACA.

“He was good in the contested ball, we know he’s very combative so he got us going and showed some improvement in his polish.”

There was also a series of bottom-aged players who played well, with 11 in action for Dandenong and eight for Gippsland.

Dandenong’s Cooper Hynes was the best of the lot, rotating between the midfield and forward line, finishing with 22 touches and five goals.

The son of former Frankston VFL skipper Johnny has plied his trade as a forward in junior footy, but has grown into the midfield role, having been given lots of time there for the Stingrays.

He scored all three of Dandenong’s last quarter majors as he tried to drag his team to victory from a 29-point three-quarter-time deficit.

Of Gippsland’s bottom-agers, well regarded 2024 draft prospect Xavier Lindsay took another step forward, as he’s exposed to the midfield battle with an eye on next year.

Max Stobie also went to the next level, with 29 touches and 11 rebound 50s, his linebreaking power from the back half eyecatching all day.

There were four debutants in action for Dandenong, including Berwick bottom-ager Raiden Bergman, the brother of North Melborrne’s Miller.

He finished with nine disposals and a goal, starting off his natural halfback, before being moved to half forward and providing some possession and clean delivery inside 50.

Skippering in the absence of Harry DeMattia and Cooper Simpson, Ben Hopkins had his best game of the season, winning 31 touches.

Another who trialled unsuccessfully for Vic Country, he provided drive from defence, before being pushed to the wing in the last quarter as Dandenong attempted to shift the momentum.