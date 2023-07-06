Spiders go back-to-back

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League Division Two club Hampton Park has won consecutive games at Tony Way Recreation Reserve.

It was a gritty win in typically blowy conditions, with a host of crucial players missing for the 7.12 54 to 2.12 24 victory over East Malvern.

Midfielder Makaio Haywood (illness), captain Liam Myatt (injury), Jack Dalton (work), recruit Lionel Benoit, ruck Jye King (injury) and defender Luke O’Brien (family) were all unavailable for a clash against a team which was last year in Division One.

Ryan Hillard, having been in and out due to injury in the past month, stepped up to the plate, while Tanner Stanton, Trent Thomas and Kyle Hendy also continued their strong campaigns.

Luke Sloan, meanwhile, was again steady in defence as he is given senior game time after an injury-interrupted start to the year.

Hampton Park performed in patches on the weekend but was unable to piece together a complete game.

The standout performances of the top few continues a trend for Hayden Stanton’s men where their most talented can play the brand of footy the squad is seeking.

But fringe players lack the fitness to give Hampton Park the overlap and use the width of the ground.

Holidays, work commitments and injuries have also prevented the team from developing the cohesion that is a perpetual point-of-difference for top teams.

The win followed a smashing of Black Rock last week, and gives them some form of momentum ahead of a season-defining month.

Hampton Park faces East Brighton this week, and get the Vampires at a time they’re vulnerable with some troops out and coming off their first loss of the season.

Following that are clashes with third-placed Doveton and second-placed Murrumbeena.

Results R11: Doveton 9.5 59 v East Brighton 6.14 50, Black Rock 6.6 42 v Highett 10.13 73, Hampton Park 7.12 54 v East Malvern 2.12 24, Caulfield 8.8 56 v Murrumbeena 9.7 61.

Ladder: East Brighton 40, Doveton 32, Murrumbeena 32, Hampton Park 28, Highett 28, Skye 18, East Malvern 16, Caulfield 16, Keysborough 10, Black Rock 0.

Fixture R12: Caulfield (8) v Keysborough (9), Hampton Park (4) v East Brighton (1), Skye (6) v Black Rock (10), Highett (5) v East Malvern (7), Murrumbeena (3) v Doveton Doves (2).