Big prize up for grabs

By Sports Desk

Three out of the four grand finals contested in the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition have been fought out by first and second on the ladder since the inaugural season in 2017.

With Inverloch-Kongwak flying at the top of the table…the battle for second place would appear to come down to this week’s showdown between Phillip Island and Tooradin-Dalmore at Cowes.

Adversaries in last year’s grand final, the Bulldogs and Seagulls are no longer the front-runners, with Tom Hams and his Inverloch team taking all before them this year.

The Sea Eagles took care of Phillip Island by 36 points in round two, and delivered a similar 35-point victory over Tooradin just before last week’s bye.

Phillip Island has been very impressive this year, with first-year coach Cam Pedersen the orchestrator of the most aggressive band in the business.

With all teams having played each other once – the ideal time to make assessments – the Bulldogs (1282) have scored more points than any team this year, with Inverloch (1175), Nar Nar Goon (1107) and Tooradin (1073) hot on their hammer.

And the load has been spread beautifully, with Pedersen (23), Max Blake (22), Jack Taylor (19) and Travis Woodfield (19) all contributing.

Tooradin looked way off the pace against Inverloch in round 11, but maybe that could be put down to a soft run of matches against Garfield (98 points), Dalyston (95) and Bunyip (111) heading in.

The Gulls were hit right between the eyes by Inverloch, who controlled the stoppages and got first hands on the footy.

If the Gulls are to bounce back this week, you can guarantee that the work-rate of Brent Macaffer, Liam Adams, Matt Livermore, Hayden Bertoli-Simmonds and Lewis Hill will play a key role in the victory.

And look for Adam Oxley, Stewart Scanlon and Piva Wright to be dangerous in front of goals, with the trio unable to hit the scoreboard against Inverloch.

This one should be a ripper, with the Bulldogs to put a down-payment on second place on the ladder with a 17-point victory.

Warragul Industrials will need to defend a new-look Inverloch forward line when the Dusties host the Sea Eagles at Western Park.

Toby Mahoney, the Eagles main goal-kicker this year, suffered a serious hamstring injury against Tooradin in round 11 that will likely see him sidelined for four-to-five weeks.

Inverloch assistant coach Leigh Cole admits Mahoney will be a loss, but is backing in an efficient forward system to get them across the line.

“Our forward line offers something a little bit different, and Toby’s benefitted from the work of the other forwards, so it should be easy to slot someone into that role who can get the benefits as well,” Cole said.

The Sea Eagles were superb against Tooradin, with Tate Short elevating his status with an imperious display across half back, while versatile types like Lachie Scott and Tom Wyatt were valuable for four quarters.

The Dusties scored their highest total for the season against Dalyston before the bye, and will be hoping Mason McGarrity and Kyle Staples can unlock the secret of a frugal Inverloch defence.

But it won’t be enough…it’s the Eagles to make it 12 straight with a 32-point win.

In other games this week, the bottom four get the opportunity to taste success with Garfield hosting Korumburra Bena and Kilcunda Bass making the trip to Bunyip.

Expect Angus Emery and Mark Griffiths to lead Garfield to victory against a Giants’ team that will need Byron Walker and Paul Fermanis to get busy in front of goal.

And the class of Dale Gawley, Nathan Foote and Taylor Gibson should ensure the Panthers take the four points away from a boggy Bunyip.

Cora Lynn will need to be on its toes on a tricky trip to Dalyston, while life without Nathan Voss is about to get more difficult for Kooweerup when it makes the short drive to Nar Nar Goon.

Voss, who has been on fire this year, will miss the remainder of the season on an overseas trip.

Players like Mitch Cammarano, Matt Voss, Bailey Galante and Fletcher McMillan will ensure a tough start to the contest against the Goon.

But the home side will have too much class and make it six straight with a seven-to-eight-goal victory.

WGFNC TIPS

Round 12

PHILLIP ISLAND v Tooradin-Dalmore, Warragul Industrials v INVERLOCH-KONGWAK, GARFIELD v Korumburra Bena, NAR NAR GOON v Kooweerup, Bunyip v KILCUNDA BASS, Dalyston v CORA LYNN.

OUTER EAST

While it’s easy to lament the lack of formidable competition at the pointy end of the Outer East competition, you simply must savoir contests like these when they come along.

Separated by just four percentage points on the ladder after nine games; Wandin’s trip to Narre Warren shapes as an early grand final preview.

Wandin are the only side to have gotten the better of the Magpies in 2023 in a 38-point round two win at home.

Missing from Narre Warren’s side that day was a couple of handy players in Will Howe and Kurt Mutimer.

Barring injury at training, both will put their hands up for selection in a chance to right the round two wrong, along with a solidified midfield crop featuring Brad Scalzo and Corey Bader.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, will be missing a pair of stars in the forward half, in Aaron Mullett and Patrick Hodgett.

With a three-win gap between these two and the rest of the field, you could easily argue that the winner will guarantee top spot come September.

On a home ground significantly bigger than the Kennel, Narre Warren may have a slight advantage, and will have revenge on the mind following the contest earlier in the year.

Regardless, we’re in for a belter of a contest.

Fresh off facing one of last year’s grand finalists, Pakenham will test itself against the other side that played off in 2022 in Woori Yallock.

A thriller in round two saw Pakenham kick the first four goals of the contest before being overrun in the middle of the game and unable to reel-in a three-quarter-time deficit.

But with its new-found chasing ability, expectations will be much higher, should a similar scenario unfold on Saturday.

It’s another contest that shapes as a finals preview, with both sides currently in the top five.

At Monbulk, Gembrook Cockatoo get the chance to shake-off last week’s horror-show at Wandin when they retake the field against the Hawks.

Forced to sit and stew over the 163-point loss over the most recent weekend due to their bye, the Brookers will be eager to make amends and get their season back on track.

While it sits equal on points for fourth with Upwey Tecoma, narrow wins and a pair of thumpings to the 2023 flag fancies sees the Brookers with the worst percentage in the competition at 62.45.

Pressure will be on the club’s medical staff, with a number of key players including Josh Tilly, Jay Verhagen and Michael Firrito succumbing to injury in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Mt Evelyn has the chance to further clog the middle of the table in its contest with Upwey Tecoma.

In Division One, much of the attention will focus on Berwick Springs hosting Officer.

The Titans will be eager to bounce back from the loss to Emerald, while Officer needs to start winning against sides above them on the ladder.

At Belgrave, Hallam is presented with its best opportunity to grab its first win since moving to Outer East when they battle the Magpies.

Belgrave got the better of the two sides when they met in round two by just 15 points at home, but the Hawks have been bolstered since that day with the inclusion of Josiah Kyle.

The all-conquering Emerald, meanwhile, face Seville in its quest to maintain its unbeaten start to the season.

OUTER EAST TIPS

Premier Division: NARRE WARREN v Wandin, Monbulk v GEMBROOK COCKATOO, WOORI YALLOCK v Pakenham, Mt Evelyn v UPWEY TECOMA.

Division One: Belgrave v HALLAM, Seville v EMERALD, BERWICK SPRINGS v EMERALD.

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE

Doveton will be looking to back up a big win over East Brighton with a victory over fellow contender Murrumbeena.

Playing on the Lions’ muddy home ground in forecast wet conditions; fundamentals will come to the fore as will the toughness of several on-ballers.

Shannon Henwood’s return this season has further enhanced Doveton’s strength at the coal face.

Jake Basa continues to deliver, with that pair’s clean hands and ability to get to repeat stoppages likely to prove important in what will likely be a contested game of footy.

One chink in Doveton’s armour is the absence of a big goal-kicker, with half-forward Cam Williamson the leading scorer with 20.

Max Sheppard has averaged more than two goals in the last seven weeks, while you can also bank on James Gascard creating a contest.

A big factor in the Doves’ turnaround has been backing in the established crew, both incumbents from the grand final team last year and returning players such as Will Smith and Michael Henry.

Players know their role and it feels a settled line-up, despite them tinkering with the 22 and making about three changes in each of the past three weeks.

The Murrumbeena game will be physical – exactly as Doveton like it.

They’ll have an opportunity to play their style, and, if they’re good enough, will finish the round in SOUTHERN TIPS

Division Two: Murrumbeena v DOVETON DOVES, CAULFIELD v Keysborough, Hampton Park v EAST BRIGHTON, SKYE v Black Rock, Highett v EAST MALVERN

Division One: MORDIALLOC v St Kilda City, PORT MELBOURNE COLTS v Dingley, St Paul’s McKinnon v Cheltenham, CRANBOURNE v Bentleigh, SPRINGVALE DISTRICTS v Chelsea Heights