Experienced coach to lead young Gators

Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 club Fountain Gate has announced respected cricket figure Chanaka ‘Ted’ Sampath will be the 2023-24 captain-coach.

The 33-year-old right hander will take over from Karun Sigh as captain and David Sime as coach.

He crosses from Heatherton and also has experience at Monash University, East Malvern and Tooronga in the last five seasons.

Overall, he has played 432 matches with 11,303 runs at an average of 29, while his off-spinners have netted 472 wickets at an average of 18.7 and economy rate of 3.35

Sampath also represented the Sri Lankan under-17 team.

He was the standout applicant according to president Justin Smith.

“He brings an attacking flair to complement the boys who are already there so we’re keen to see what he can do in terms of leadership,” Smith said.

“He brings professionalism and structure to the group and will help us take the next step.”

The direction of the committee appealed to Sampath before applying for the role.

“They want to give opportunities to youngsters and win premierships,” Sampath said.

“It’s a young team, so rather than hunting and grooming 10-15 people, they will be home (grown).

“That’s the way I like local cricket to be.

“Modern day cricketers have goals for themselves – I have goals for the team.

“I want to be aggressive and give opportunities to the right people.

“I’m here to win and be positive.”

The club finished fourth last season, knocked out in the semi finals by premiers Dandenong West.

Sampath has established a preseason development squad to begin training next week where he will give one-on-one coaching before preseason proper starts on Monday 7 August.

The club also confirmed it is bracing for another full season away from Max Pawsey Reserve due to ongoing works at the ground, however they will again be able to train there.