Demons prevail at the Zebra crossing

By Marcus Uhe

Casey was able to match the exploits of its AFL affiliate the night before on Sunday afternoon, as Melbourne’s reserves side defeated St Kilda’s equivalent, Sandringham, at Trevor Barker Beach Oval in VFL action.

It was a third win in three weeks for the Demons, who have successfully done-away with a frustrating win-loss cycle of form that dogged them through the middle of the season, prevailing 13.15 93 to 8.11 59 over the Zebras.

A four-quarter performance from the reigning champions saw them extend the margin at the first three breaks before the home side matched them in the final term.

Rowville’s Tyler Edwards opened the scoring in the third minute of play, finding himself on the receiving end of some clean hands a stoppage to nail a checkside goal on the run.

It was then the Josh Schache show, kicking three in the remainder of the quarter to set up an 18-point lead at the first break.

He first benefited from forward pressure further afield to find himself alone in the goalsquare to open his account, before slotting a pair of trademark sumptuous set shots from almost the identical spot on the ground, tight against the boundary line on the grandstand side.

10 shots on goal to just two, however, would have left the visitors frustrated to not be holding a wider lead, despite holding an advantage in the possession stakes through a methodical and patient approach with the ball.

AFL-listed stars James Harmes and Jacob Van Rooyen added their names to scoresheet late in the second term, after a clanger from key defender Adam Tomlinson gifted the home side the first after the restart.

On this occasion it was the Zebras who struggled to convert opportunities, having kicked 1.4 at the Nick Saunter end where the Demons had struggled in the previous term, as Casey headed into the long break double the Zebras’ score of 22.

Schache kicked his fourth midway through the third to break a run of misses from his teammates as the home side hung tight, with the Sandringham midfielders having an advantage at the contest over their red and blue visitors.

A pair of quick goals to Andy Moniz-Wakefield and Bailey Laurie as a result of frenetic tackle pressure late in the term extended the margin from a nervy 22 points to a more comfortable 35 at the final break.

Four goals each in the final term, including a second each for Edwards, Laurie and Moniz-Wakefield, saw the margin flirt with the 40s but ultimately settle on 34 at the final siren.

A slow style of game from the visitors resulted in 33 more kicks and 40 more marks than the hosts, who were more inclined to use their hands.

Harmes added eight tackles and a goal to go with his 27 disposals, equal-most on the field for the Demons with Tomlinson, who took nine marks as a pillar of defence in the back half.

Sitting fourth, the Demons are one of nine teams to have a bye next week, before returning to action against Coburg away on 22 July.