Eagles downed but still flapping

By David Nagel

The destiny of Beaconsfield’s Eastern Division One season is still well and truly in its own hands despite a 32-point loss to competition leaders South Belgrave on Saturday.

Mick Fogarty’s team remain in fifth place on the ladder after the 10.18.78 to 6.10.46 defeat, with several results on the weekend going their way.

Beaconsfield faces Mooroolbark (8th), Wantirna South (6th), Montrose (3rd), North Ringwood (7th) and Lilydale (10th) over the last five rounds of the season, and would need to win four of those games to guarantee itself a place in this year’s finals series.

The Eagles have lost three of their last four, but against teams (South Belgrave, Mitcham and Bayswater) that currently sit in the top four positions on the table.

“The message after Saturday was not to panic and to stay positive, because we’re not that far away,” Fogarty explained.

“The Mitcham game a few weeks ago, in really windy conditions, we were outstanding that day.

“We were as good as I’ve seen this year and we were very unlucky to just fall short at the end.

“In this comp, if your five percent off, teams will get you, and Bayswater at Baysy showed that, and they’ve continued that form over the last two weeks.

“We’ve got to keep hanging in there, win the games we should and we should be okay because the competition is so tight.

“Apart from South (Belgrave) the rest of us at the top are quite even.”

Fogarty was full of praise for South Belgrave, who presents many challenges for opposition coaches on game-day.

“Where do I start; their two key forwards in (Tim) Smith and (Taylor) Garner, their ruckman, the other (Mitchell) Garner, their midfield, they just don’t fumble,” Fogarty said.

“Smith started in the midfield, he’s a big unit, and his ability to win clearance and get the ball inside 50 to Garner was pretty hard to stop.

“Their transition from our forward 50 was also elite…they’re just a very well organised side.

“They don’t fumble, their pressure around the contest is good, and they’ve got some really good players that I think set them apart from the rest of the competition.

“They’re just a bloody good side.”

Adding to Fogarty’s headaches was the impenetrable presence of Carlton-listed Tyreece Leiu, who read the play superbly across half back.

South Belgrave grew its lead at each change, leading by 16, 28 and 42 points before the Eagles rallied in the last term.

“We just didn’t spread enough and try and lower our eyes, but when we did in the last quarter we were actually ok,” Fogarty said, before praising Co-captain Damien Johnston for his output.

“Damo is, I think, in career-best form.

“He’s our co-captain, he’s leading well, and his stoppage work against the bigger bodies in this competittion has been really important for us this year….he’s been outstanding.”

Smith and Taylor Garner finished with three each for South Belgrave, while Jafar Ocaa matched that total for the Eagles, with Johnston slotting two.

Beaconsfield will be without its number-one ruck Patty Gerdan for the remainder of the season, while Sam Merrick and Josh Mounter should return this week, with Hayden Brough and Darren Minchington still roughly a week away.

“If we’re good enough we’ll make it… it’s in our hands,” Fogarty said of the club’s finals ambition.

“We’re getting some players back and it’s all about playing four consistent quarters of footy every Saturday.

“It’s very simple and clichéd I know, but ask any coach and that’s what they’re striving for.

“We need to battle hard when the opposition has momentum, then wrestle it back and score when we have it, and close games out.

“We have some winnable games ahead and we need to take full advantage of that and control our own destiny.

“We can have a big say in what happens at the pointy end of the year…if we play consistent and strong football.”

The Eagles host Mooroolbark at Holm Park Reserve on Saturday.

SOUTH BELGRAVE 3.6 6.13 9.16 10.18(78)

BEACONSFIELD 1.2 3.3 4.4 6.10(46)

South Belgrave Goals: T. Smith 3, T. Garner 3, T. Withers 2, D. Garner, C. Black. Best: T. Leiu, T. Smith, S. Bartels, M. Garner, C. Black, S. Richards-West.

Beaconsfield Goals: J. Ocaa 3, D. Johnston 2, T. Reyment. Best: D. Johnston, B. White, T. Stokoe, T. Stokoe, J. Ocaa, N. McPherson.

Other Results R13: Mooroolbark 11.11.77 def by Bayswater 11.12.78, Mitcham 11.5.71 def North Ringwood 10.4.64, Croydon 7.6.48 def Wantirna South 5.10.40, Lilydale 9.7.61 def by Montrose 19.11.125.

Ladder: South Belgrave 52, Mitcham 40, Montrose 36, Bayswater 24, Beaconsfield 24, Wantirna South 24, North Ringwood 24, Mooroolbark 20, Croydon 16, Lilydale 0.

Fixture R14: Bayswater (4) v South Belgrave (1), Montrose (3) v Wantirna South (6), Mitcham (2) v Lilydale (10), Beaconsfield (5) v Mooroolbark (8), North Ringwood (7) v Croydon (9).