Clubs to benefit from footy and netball fund

The WorkSafe Club Safety Fund is back in 2023, with all AFL Victoria Country football and netball clubs eligible to submit an application.

The funding program is a pillar of WorkSafe’s ongoing commitment to grassroots football, with Victoria’s workplace health and safety regulator having been a supporter of country footy since 2002.

The WorkSafe Club Safety Fund is set up to provide financial assistance to country football and netball clubs to make improvements to the safety of their grounds or provide added safety for players, volunteers and spectators.

Since 2002, more than 300 community clubs have received funding through the program.

Country football clubs affiliated with WorkSafe AFL Victoria Country can apply for grants of up to $5,000 per application.

All clubs applying must provide evidence that a grant is needed to improve the safety of their grounds and surrounding buildings.

Full eligibility criteria and the link to apply is available at https://www.aflvic.com.au/worksafe-club-safety-fund.

Applications are open and will close on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Sam Jenkin, WorkSafe Executive Director – External Affairs, said mixing safety with community sport was the ideal combination for WorkSafe.

“WorkSafe is proud of its long history in supporting country football and netball in Victoria, and WorkSafe’s Club Safety Fund demonstrates our commitment to keeping regional Victorians safe at work and at the club they love,” he said.

“Country football and netball clubs are the lifeblood of regional Victorian communities and I encourage all clubs to submit an application for this important initiative.”

Head of AFL Victoria, Ben Kavanagh, said clubs should jump on board with WorkSafe to help provide safer environments for their members.

“WorkSafe has been a tremendous supporter of country football for well over two decades and their commitment to the club safety funding program ensures clubs across regional Victoria can continue to benefit from this important opportunity,” Kavanagh said.

“Country football clubs bring people and communities together so it’s imperative that club environments are safe and welcoming, which is exactly what the WorkSafe Club Safety Fund is designed to assist with.

“I encourage clubs to check the eligibility criteria and I thank WorkSafe for their ongoing support of country football.”