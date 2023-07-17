Foxes to Crows: Brooke Smith signs an AFLW contract

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Narre North Foxes junior Brooke Smith has signed an AFLW contract with Adelaide.

Her signature comes off the back of a standout performance at Marvel Stadium three weeks ago in the Under 23 All Stars v AFL Academy match.

Playing for the Under 23 All Stars, she got 17 disposals and eight rebound 50s in a tight two-point win.

Her ball-use and line-breaking speed stood out as she was played in her natural halfback position having spent time inside 50 for the Dandenong Stingrays in 2023 to demonstrate her versatility.

A clean player who reads the play well, she has seven games for the Stingrays in the Talent League this season under her belt, averaging 14 disposals, five tackles and a goal.

It follows her playing just three games in each of the previous three seasons for the Rays, showing a body of work off halfback.

This preseason, the 19-year-old focussed on her forward craft, with her natural footy instincts shining through.

“She can play as a halfback, wing or half-forward, which is a dream for a coach,” said Dandenong mentor Josh Moore.

“We have always known what she’s had, she just hasn’t played.

“Her attitude to adapt this year to the new role as a half forward was first class.

“Her football smarts come through in that position.

“There can be days in that position where you don’t get a touch because it goes over your head but she’s smart enough to know when to go to a stoppage and make an impact and when to stretch the ground and go deep to take a mark.”

Despite the clear upside that the Stingrays saw in her last year, she couldn’t get continuity of game time due to injury.

An ankle reconstruction and strained quad punctuated her last year.

Smith was at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday night watching her Stingrays teammates but will this weekend drive to Adelaide ahead of starting training with the Crows on Monday.

“It’s what the program’s all about – getting girls to the next level,” Moore said.

“To hear the news that she gets her opportunity is better than winning games of footy.

“My dream for all the girls is to get to the next level.”

Smith started her journey at the Foxes, but was this season listed at Mazenod Old Collegians which has a senior team.