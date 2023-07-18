What a coach gains from a 157-point win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong’s girls romped to a 158-1 win at Shepley Oval on Saturday afternoon against Bendigo.

The Stingrays were favoured coming into the contest against a Pioneers outfit missing three of its best four players.

The first four goals were on the board before the visitors could blink, as ruck Elli Symonds connected with Mikayla Williamson and the midfield group in what looked like a training drill.

The hosts led 51-0 at quarter time at Shepley Oval, conceding just one inside 50 in the first term.

Coach Josh Moore gave an insight into what they were trying to get out of the contest at that point.

“It was mainly around staying in the game with concentration,” Moore said of his quarter-time address.

“In a game like that, it’s easy to think about yourself and cashing in, but I wanted the girls to concentrate on the way we trained and make sure that still happens, and not go away from what we wanted to do.

“We spoke during the week about ball movement, and how we want our offence to look with ball in hand, and we executed it to a tee.

“It didn’t matter who we played, I think we would’ve challenged most teams with the way we moved the ball.”

Dandenong won the inside 50s 55-14 and disposals 336-144.

Moore shifted players’ positions to expose usually dominant players in different positions and allow the youngsters to take centre stage.

Symonds played in defence, likely Vic Country player Williamson played an unfamiliar wing role and brick-wall defender Jemma Ramsdale kicked two goals playing forward.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Nikita Harris got lots of midfield time and accumulated 28 disposals, and fellow under-16 Vic Country player Molly Reimers kicked two goals.

Debutant Claire Quigley kicked three, runner Jemaya Bressan stood up with increased responsibility and speedy Stella Rogers showed she was up to the level in her second game.

Jemma Reynolds’ step through traffic and clean ground-ball gathers throughout the day were also eye-catching, finishing with 29 disposals while key forward Sophie Butterworth kicked five goals.

More pleasing for Moore was Butterworth’s five direct goal assists as she preferenced bringing others into the game over stuffing the stats sheet.

“When you flip the magnets around, which I did a fair bit, as a player you can think ‘why’s that happening’ but they adapted to role changes in game really well,” Moore said.

“I think that’s a sign of being unselfish.

“I spoke after the game as well about how I thought we were really professional about it because we didn’t go away from that.

“It was a really disciplined win.”

Meanwhile, Gippsland went down by 37 points to second-placed Eastern Ranges.

Despite the 9.4 58 to 3.3 21 result, usual suspects Ash Centra and Ella Stoddart shone while Alisha Molesworth brought pressure around the footy.

Gippsland has a bye next week while the Rays will look to carry the momentum on against Northern Knights which are an evenly matched team.