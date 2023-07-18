Wounded Doveton overcome undermanned Redbacks

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A courageous Doveton has overcome injury to down Hampton Park by a goal at Reid Oval on Saturday.

Ruck Dylan Chapman was the difference in the game as Hampton Park went in without a recognised ruck against the best big man in the competition.

Player points contributed to the absence of usual Redback ruck Andy Parker.

Just as telling was the absence of Makaio Haywood and Liam Myatt, with a significant gulf in class in the starting midfield, Doveton exposing that through their clearance work.

Jake Basa, Shannon Henwood and Aaron Johns are the three Doveton would start a grand final with, while Hampton Park had to make do with Charlie O’Neil, Dylan Morris and Cameron Bowman.

It put the Redbacks’ post clearance work under pressure all day and they also had no targets forward of the footy.

Nathan Carver was missing so medium forwards like Kyle Hendy were made to play on taller opponents.

Injuries to Doveton’s Michael Henry and Basa through the middle of the game kept Hampton park in it, but despite their top-end players running the game out, the Redbacks still fell short by six points.

Going into the last quarter within a kick, both teams scored two goals before the final siren was sounded which was enough for Doveton to hold on, after going down in a tight one between the sides earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Keysborough went down by 38 points to Murrumbeena.

It was an ugly clash in the first half, but Keysborough led at the main break 3.1 19 to 1.8 14, the hosts then unable to put another major on the board.

Results: East Malvern 6.6 42 v Skye 7.9 51, East Brighton 18.7 115 v Highett 12.7 79, Black Rock 6.9 45 v Caulfield 15.17 107, Doveton Doves 8.9 57 v Hampton Park 7.9 51, Keysborough 3.7 25 v Murrumbeena 8.15 63

Ladder: East Brighton 48, Murrumbeena 40, Doveton Doves 36, Highett 32, Hampton Park 28, Skye 26, Caulfield 24, East Malvern 16, Keysborough 10, Black Rock 0.

Fixture: Skye v East Brighton, Caulfield v East Malvern, Black Rock v Keysborough, Doveton Doves v Highett