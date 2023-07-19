By David Nagel and Jonty Ralphsmith

ELLINBANK AND DISTRICT

Jason Dunstall may have to think twice about dumping Cameron Mooney’s ‘Numerology’ segment on Fox Footy’s ‘Bounce’ after a spooky set of numbers infiltrated the Ellinbank and District Football League (EDFL) on Saturday.

Four teams ended the day on 63 points, with that number good enough for Buln Buln and Lang Lang to secure the four premiership points, while the popular number fell short for Nyora and Poowong on the weekend.

While Buln Buln, Nyora and Poowong navigated their way to 63 via 9.9 scorelines, Lang Lang did it the hard way, kicking 8.15.63 as it kept its finals hopes alive against Catani.

The sixth-placed Tigers claimed their seventh win of the season, equal with fifth-placed Poowong, after Chaise Jordan slotted five majors in the 29-point victory.

The Tigers have now won three in a row, and five of their last six, as they make a late charge for the finals.

Jo Dalgleish and Brad Harding joined Jordan on the best players’ list for the Tigers, while Tom Carpenter, Tom Keily and Brett Williams were best for the Blues.

Lang Lang face Nyora this week, while Catani will share the spotlight with fellow battlers Nilma-Darnum on Sunday, with former Collingwood champion and Brownlow Medallist Nathan Buckley pulling on the boots for the home-team Bombers.

Top-of-the-table Buln Buln was made to work hard for its 30-point defeat of Trafalgar.

The Bloods matched motors with the Lyrebirds in the first term, with scores tied, before the ladder leaders gradually pulled away from the home side.

Hayden Baker was absolutely critical to the victory, booting four goals on a very tough day for forwards.

Mitch Nobelius and Bob McCallum were also important for the winners, while Cooper Minichiello and Connor Noonan played well for the Bloods, who can certainly hold their heads high.

Longwarry has made it three wins from its last four outings with a 24-point victory over Nyora.

Jedd Serong starred for the Crows with four goals, while Darren Granger, Braydon McHugh and Tyler Van Der Heyden all chimed in with a couple each.

Nyora has now lost its last six, but will take confidence into this week’s game against Lang Lang after kicking five goals to three in the final term.

Scott Pugh and Connor Thompson slotted two each for the Saints, while Jack Rosenow was an influential figure around the ground.

Ellinbank has continued its stranglehold on second position on the ladder with a six-goal triumph over Poowong.

The Eagles struggled to comfortably break free all day, but took control of the contest with a 4.3 to 1.2 third term.

Adamson Cook nailed four blows for the winners, while three goals to Shaun Phelan, and two each to Will Jolley, Nick Pratt and Mick Urie, proved too much for the Magpies to deal with.

Skipper Jack Hazendonk and Kurt Newton booted two goals each for the vanquished.

And Yarragon has claimed it fifth win of the season with a 38-point win over Nilma-Darnum.

The Panthers led by just three points at quarter time, but kicked nine goals to three after the first break to lock away the four points.

Zak Hogton kicked three, and Trav Davis, Mitch Jolly and Jay Marcon two each for the Panthers, while Travis Dyke bagged two goals for the Bombers.

Nilma-Darnum will be chasing its first win of the season when it welcomes Buckley to its team for the huge Sunday clash against Catani.

The Bombers are planning on a huge crowd being in attendance.

Ellinbank Results R15: Lang Lang 8.15.63 def Catani 4.10.34, Trafalgar 5.3.33 def by Buln Buln 9.9.63, Longwarry 13.9.87 def Nyora 9.9.63, Ellinbank 15.9.99 def Poowong 9.9.63, Yarragon 13.12.90 def Nilma Darnum 7.10.52.

Ladder: Buln Buln 52, Ellinbank 48, Trafalgar 40, Neerim South 38, Poowong 28, Lang Lang 28, Longwarry 24, Yarragon 22, Nyora 12, Catani 8, Nilma Darnum 0.

Fixture R16: Lang Lang v Nyora, Trafalgar v Poowong, Longwarry v Neerim South, Yarragon v Buln Buln, Nilma Darnum v Catani (Sunday).

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Endeavour Hills has suffered its first defeat of the season at the hands of second-placed Frankston Dolphins.

The Falcons still sit on top of the Division 3 ladder, a game and four percentage points ahead of the Dolphins, but Matt Peake’s men could manage only two goals on Saturday in a 46-point loss.

Frankston extended its lead at every break but Endeavour Hills wasn’t completely out of the contest until conceding four goals in the final quarter.

Both majors went to Liam Hasler, whose purple patch of form continues, named among the best for the fourth consecutive week.

It’s the second time that the two clear top teams in the competition have faced off in 2023, with Endeavour Hills winning the first bout by 25 points.

The Falcons will have a golden opportunity to get back on the winner’s list this week when they take on the winless Clayton.

Meanwhile, Narre South Saints suffered a tight 11-point loss at the hands of Lyndhurst.

Lyndhurst led by a point at three-quarter-time of what was a tight tussle, before the game opened up in the last quarter as 12 goals were scored overall.

After keeping Lyndhurst goalless and having the momentum at the final change, the Saints conceded seven last quarter goals to be edged.

Riley Lucas and Stephen Richards-Gill, who scored three majors were named best.

Results: Heatherton 9.7 61 v Ashwood 8.12 60, Clayton 7.6 48 v Carrum Patterson Lakes 13.16 94, Frankston 10.8 68 v Endeavour Hills 2.10 22, Narre South Saints 14.12 96 v Lyndhurst 16.11 107

Ladder: Endeavour Hills 48, Frankston Dolphins 44, Ashwood 32, Carrum Patterson Lakes 28, Lyndhurst 24, Heatherton 24, Narre South Saints 8, Clayton 0

Fixture: Endeavour Hills v Clayton, Ashwood v Frankston Dolphins, Lyndhurst v Heatherton, Carrum Patterson Lakes v Narre South Saints

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

A five-goal final quarter wasn’t quite enough for Dandenong to overcome Hampton at Peterson Street Reserve on Saturday.

Hampton led throughout the contest, including by 19 points at quarter time but Dandenong was plucky in a low-scoring match.

Having just five goals, and trailing by 10 at the final break, the Redlegs were able to almost double their score in the last quarter but fell a point short.

Jake March scored five majors for the second consecutive week.

Meanwhile, Doveton Eagles went down by 135 points to top-placed South Mornington.

Results: South Mornington 21.17 143 v Doveton Eagles 1.2 8, Hampton 8.14 62 v Dandenong 10.3 63, Moorabbin Kangaroos 21.11 137 v Lyndale 8.7 55

Ladder: South Mornington 48, Moorabbin Kangaroos 32, Hampton 28, Dandenong 28, Doveton Eagles 12, Lyndale 8

Fixture: Lyndale v Doveton Eagles, Dandenong v Moorabbin Kangaroos, Hampton v South Mornington

MORNINGTON PENINSULA

Ryan Hendy looks to have Devon Meadows hitting form at the right time of the MPFNL Division Two season.

The Panthers upset Karingal on Saturday, which entered the round in top spot.

Devon Meadows was on top from the start, keeping Karingal to a single point in the opening quarter.

From there, the visitors were kept at an arm’s length all day.

They were able to score 10 goals in the match with just one off the boot of Patrick Ryder, with seven other players cashing in on the attention that the ex-AFL player commands inside 50.

All the big guns fired, with Joel Hillis, Dean Kent, Riley Simmons and Jayden Sullivan among the best.

With three of Devon Meadows’ four remaining matches against teams in the bottom five, and all against teams below them, Devon Meadows should hold onto fourth position on the ladder.

Next up is a meeting with Hastings.

Results: Chelsea 30.15 195 v Rye 4.8 32, Crib point 9.10 64 v Seaford 14.11 95, Devon Meadows 10.13 73 v Karingal 7.10 52, Edi-Asp 7.14 56 v Pearcedale 10.14 74, Hastings 6.8 44 v Mornington 18.16 124, Tyabb 11.6 72 v Somerville 11.15 81

Ladder: Mornington 42, Karingal 42, Somerville 40, Devon Meadows 34, Chelsea 32, Pearcedale 32, Edi-Asp 28, Hastings 26, Crib Point 20, Seaford 20, Tyabb 20, Rye 0

Fixture: Seaford v Chelsea, Mornington v Crib Point, Rye v Edi-Asp, Hastings v Devon Meadows