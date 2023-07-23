Dees path to premiership glory laid-out

By Marcus Uhe

Reigning AFLW premiers Melbourne will play three fixtures at Casey Fields in the upcoming 2023 season, with the fixture for the next campaign finally announced on Monday 17 July.

The Demons will unfurl the premiership flag in a blockbuster season opener against Collingwood in round one at IKON Park on Friday 1 September, before clashes in round three, round six and round nine at Casey later in the premiership defence.

Original AFLW clubs Western Bulldogs, Adelaide and Fremantle will all make the trip to Cranbourne, on Saturday 16 September, Saturday 7 October and Saturday 28 October, respectively.

The home and away fixture will run for 10 weeks before a four-week finals structure.

Other showcase events include a Thursday night clash with Geelong during the ‘festival of footy’ of AFL Grand Final week, and a Grand Final rematch against the Brisbane Lions in round 10 back at the scene of their famous premiership win of Brighton Homes Arena last year.

“While the 18 clubs have been working towards key dates, it was important to get reach an agreement with the Players’ Association and not delay the fixture any further to provide certainty to players, clubs and fans,” AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan said.

“We thank the AFLPA, led by Paul (Marsh) and their delegates for their commitment and our aim now is to make 2023 the best season yet, while we collaborate on the sustainable growth of the competition, both in number of games, attendances and overall engagement.

“The AFL is incredibly proud the growth women’s football in the past seven years and remain committed to growing the competition in a sustainable way as we continue to invest heavily in driving attendance and viewership this season.”

A second premiership for the Demons would make them just the second side to win multiple AFLW flags, behind Adelaide who have saluted three times.

FULL MELBOURNE AFLW FIXTURE

Round 1: v Collingwood, 7.20pm Friday 1 September, IKON Park.

Round 2: v GWS, 5.05pm Sunday 10 September, Manuka Oval.

Round 3: v Western Bulldogs, 3.05pm Saturday 16 September, Casey Fields.

Round 4: v Hawthorn, 5.05pm Friday 22 September, Skybus Stadium.

Round 5: v Geelong, 6.15pm Thursday 28 September, GMHBA Stadium.

Round 6: v Adelaide, 3.05pm Saturday 7 October, Casey Fields.

Round 7: v West Coast, 2.05pm (WST) Sunday 15 October, Mineral Resources Park.

Round 8: v North Melbourne, 7.15pm Saturday 21 October, Ikon Park.

Round 9: v Fremantle, 1.05pm Saturday 28 October, Casey Fields.

Round 10: v Brisbane, Brighton Homes Arena. Date and Time TBC.