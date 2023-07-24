Rays continue white hot form

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong has overcome a slow start to defeat the Northern Knights 10.14 74 to 5.3 33 at Genis Steel Oval, Preston.

The Knights scored the only two goals of the first term to go into the first break 11 points ahead, before Dandenong came out firing after the break.

The game completely shifted in the second quarter.

It took just one minute for Sophie Butterworth to kick Dandenong’s first goal.

Elli Symonds put it on a platter for Jemma Reynolds to give Dandenong the first clearance of the term, Kayla Dalgleish laying a tackle inside 50 to keep it locked in.

Nikita Harris (15 disposals, nine tackles) then hit up Butterworth who had front position on her opponent and nailed the set shot from 30.

Butterworth followed it up three minutes later, outsmarting her opponent for a simple snag in the goal square to give the visitors the lead.

Two goals in the last 90 seconds to key-position player Zoe Besanko put an exclamation mark on the quarter, the Rays going into the main break ahead by 16 points.

Another five goals to two in the second half extended the margin, Dandenong owning territory for much of that time, winning the overall inside 50 count 49-17.

Ahead of Vic Country’s first game of the girls championships this week, Butterworth tuned up with four goals, Reynolds had 24 and one goal and Meg Robertson and Mikayla Williamson each accumulated 23 possessions.

Fellow Vic Country squad member Symonds would also have gained confidence from her ruck battle with Lauren Jatczak, two years older than her and with VFLW experience.