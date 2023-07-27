Eagles show devilish desire

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield can almost taste its first appearance in an Eastern Division One finals series after a hugely important 21-point away victory over Wantirna South on Saturday.

The fourth-placed Eagles are now two games clear of a chasing pack in sixth, seventh and eighth after breaking open a see-sawing four-quarter contest with the last two goals of the match.

Late majors to the returning Darren Minchington, and Michael Misso, guided the Eagles to a 12.14.86 to 9.11.65 victory at Walker Reserve.

Minchington was one of three inclusions for the Eagles, with the nuggety half-forward joining key defender Declan Curran and second-ruck Ben Schultze in the side, replacing Matt Johnson, Sam Merrick and Taelor Reyment.

The Eagles took time to settle and were comprehensively outplayed in the first term.

The Devils kicked the first two goals of the match, through James Krikas, before Myles Currie marked and goaled to cut the margin to six.

Midfielder Lincoln Wong was proving a real handful for the Eagles, and answered Currie’s major, before Jaryd Smith extended the home sides margin with a long set shot for goal.

The Eagles were 20 points down at quarter time, but played their best football in the second quarter to work their way into the contest.

Minchington began the revival with a set shot from a tight angle, before the Devils answered quickly.

Beaconsfield then kicked three goals in seven minutes, with Jafar Ocaa converting a sensational grab, before Minchington kicked a left-foot snap from the pocket.

Harrison Coe, who was playing a terrific game in the ruck, then also marked and goaled to cut the deficit to a point…13 minutes into an exciting second stanza.

Both teams continued to take the game on, with Nathan Denes nailing a set shot for the Devils before Misso replied to once again narrow the gap.

Skipper Jake Bowd then calmly slotted the Eagles sixth goal for the quarter, right on the half-time siren, to give the visitors a four-point lead at the half.

The Eagles appeared to take control of proceedings early in the third, with Damien Johnston finding way too much space in the corridor, before Bowd put the visitors 17 points ahead with a classy finish from distance.

But the Devils answered twice, with the Eagles taking an eight-point lead into a crucial final term.

There was a lot to play for; with the Devils set to join the Eagles on seven wins for the season if they could get the choccies in front of their home crowd!

But the Eagles refused to buckle, with Coe and Casey Wassylko taking some hugely-important grabs around the ground, with Devon Smith playing the perfect shadowing role on Wong.

Ethan Harris also played a key role through the midfield, while Lachie Valentine, Trent Stokoe, Brandon White and Josh Mounter really knuckled down in defence.

Ocaa opened the scoring with a classy finish on his left, before Kye Barlow responded to reduce the margin back to seven.

Kye Rowland then missed the unmissable for the Eagles from close range, but it would not prove costly with Minchington and Misso finishing off the job in style.

Minchington led the way with three goals, in just his fourth game for the season, with Bowd, Misso and Ocaa all chiming in with two.

The Eagles face a huge challenge this week, heading to third-placed Montrose, before a home-game against North Ringwood (fifth) and a final-round visit to a winless Lilydale.

One win from those three remaining games should be enough to see the Eagles qualify for finals.

WANTIRNA SOUTH 4.5 6.7 8.9 9.11(65)

BEACONSFIELD 1.3 7.5 9.11 12.14(86)

Wantirna South Goals: M. Jordan 2, J. Krikas 2, J. Smith, N. Denes, L. Wong, D. Del Papa, K. Barlow. Best: L. Grima, L. Wong, J. Smith, B. Kainey, M. Jordan, D. Del Papa.

Beaconsfield Goals: D. Minchington 3, M. Misso 2, J. Bowd 2, J. Ocaa 2, M. Currie, D. Johnston, H. Coe. Best: H. Coe, D. Smith, M. Misso, C. Wassylko, E. Harris, L. Valentine.

Other Results R15: South Belgrave 12.10.82 def Mitcham 11.7.73, Mooroolbark 15.12.102 def Lilydale 0.8.8, Croydon 12.7.79 def Bayswater 7.9.51, North Ringwood 7.14.56 drew with Montrose 8.8.56.

Ladder: South Belgrave 60, Mitcham 44, Montrose 42, Beaconsfield 32, North Ringwood 30, Mooroolbark 24, Bayswater 24, Wantirna South 24, Croydon 20, Lilydale 0.

Fixture R16: Montrose (3) v Beaconsfield (4), Bayswater (7) v North Ringwood (5), Lilydale (10) v Wantirna South (8), Mitcham (2) v Croydon (9), Mooroolbark (6) v South Belgrave (1).