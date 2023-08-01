Power too good for Knights

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Gippsland was able to stave off a third-quarter fightback from the Northern Knights, winning 12.5 77 to 5.13 43 at Morwell Recreation Reserve.

The Power dictated terms in the first quarter, with top 30 prospects Zane Duursma and Archer Reid combining for three of their four majors to give a 26-point buffer at quarter time.

Having kicked four goals in his last game for Gippsland on 24 June, Reid kicked another four on Saturday and took seven marks.

In between those games were two strong outings for Vic Country as he puts together his most consistent block of form at the level.

Zane Duursma had 24, kicked two goals and took 12 marks in his brother’s, Willem, Talent League debut.

The under-16 MVP for Vic Country, Willem has a basketball background and is seen as a strong 2025 prospect.

He finished with 14 disposals and a team-high eight rebound 50s playing in the backline.

Northern levelled the scores after scoring four of the first five goals in the second half, before the hosts kicked away.

Xavier Lindsay continued his strong form as a bottom-aged midfielder with 29 touches.

Meanwhile, Dandenong was outplayed by the Calder Cannons going down 12.13 85 to 7.9 51.

Vic Country player Billy Wilson’s 27 touches is the most he’s racked up all season as he produced several eye-catching moments.

Harvey Langford continued his strong form with 26 touches and three goals, while Kobe Shipp, playing his more familiar halfback role, and Kade De La Rue, also had 26 touches.

In his first game back for six weeks, co-captain Cooper Simpson’s ball handling was typically neat and he was named among the best as he had 18 touches.