Doveton, Hampton Park well positioned

By Jonty Ralphsmith

It was a ladder shaping round in both Division 1 and 2 of the Southern Football Netball League.

In Division 2, fierce rivals Doveton and Hampton Park did each other favours by winning on Saturday.

Doveton’s victory over Skye puts the Redbacks six points clear in fifth spot, with the Spiders’ win over Highett giving Doveton breathing room in third position.

A Highett vs Hampton Park elimination final looks all but locked in, which spells excitement for Hayden Stanton’s men.

Their two strongest performances of the season have both come in wins over Highett.

Saturday’s game was a statement win in the context of the season, with several unheralded stars stepping up.

Josh Stow and Dylan Morris stepped up as Hampton Park kicked two goals late in red time to give themselves a shot.

A Jack Wilson behind after the siren secured a one-point win.

For Doveton, Deekon Stapleton, Brodie Howie, Will Smith and Luke Daidone were all included after various lengths of time on the sideline.

After going into halftime behind, Doveton put the foot on the pedal when it mattered, with eight second half goals to three proving their superior class and hardness in the midfield.

Meanwhile, in Division One, Cranbourne suffered a surprise loss to St Paul’s McKinnon.

It’s the second consecutive loss for the Eagles, after losing to Cheltenham before the bye.

With Springvale Districts getting the better of Bentleigh, the result sees Cranbourne fall to third, in some danger of missing the double chance.

Next up for the Eagles is the hit-and-miss Port Melbourne, before a match with Springvale Districts which will likely decide third spot.

Cranbourne easily won the clash between the two sides earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, Lachie Lamble returned for Dingley and was among the best as the Dingoes were back on the winners books with a 13-point win over Mordialloc.

Jackson Peet led the way in the midfield while Kristen Feehan kept ex-AFL player Mitch Brown to three goals.

Division 1

Results: Mordialloc 9.7 61 v Dingley 11.8 74, Port Melbourne 14.11 95 v Cheltenham 19.19 133, Cranbourne 9.8 62 v St Paul’s McKinnon 10.7 67, St Kilda City 3.4 22 v Chelsea Heights 20.14 134, Springvale Districts 11.15 81 v Bentleigh 7.5 47.

Ladder: Cheltenham 52, Springvale Districts 42, Cranbourne 40, Dingley 38, Port Melbourne Colts 36, St Paul’s McKinnon 32, Mordialloc 16, Chelsea Heights 12, Bentleigh 8, St Kilda City 4

Fixture: Bentleigh v Mordialloc, Cheltenham v Springvale Districts, Cranbourne v Port Melbourne Colts, St Paul’s McKinnon v Chelsea Heights, Dingley v St Kilda City

Division 2

Results: East Malvern 18.10 118 v Keysborough 9.10 64, East Brighton 21.13 139 v Caulfield 6.6 42, Doveton Doves 10.11 71 v Skye 7.6 48, Hampton Park 11.11 77 v Highett 10.16 76, Murrumbeena 13.18 96 v Black Rock 8.5 53

Ladder: East Brighton 56, Murrumbeena 48, Doveton Doves 40, Highett 36, Hampton Park 32, Skye 26, East Malvern 24, Caulfield 24, Keysborough 14, Black Rock 0

Fixture: Black Rock v East Malvern, Doveton Doves v Caulfield, Keysborough v East Brighton, Hampton Park v Skye, Highett v Murrumbeena