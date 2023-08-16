Undermanned Dees hitting form

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The race to the top five looks over in Division 1 of the Southern Football Netball League (SFNL), but the seedings remain up in the air after an intriguing Saturday of footy.

Ahead of clashes with lowly Mordialloc and St Kilda City, Cranbourne had a chance to all but secure second spot on the ladder at Newcomen Road, but went down to Springvale Districts by eight points.

That has seen Dingley rise to second following its win over Chelsea, while the Dees are also in with a shot of finishing behind Cheltenham, if they beat Port Melbourne away, then St Paul’s McKinnon at home.

Cranbourne is now forced to hope one of Dingley or Springvale Districts slip up to avoid the elimination final.

The Eagles had their chances against a steely Springvale Districts, but were made to rue a 2.7 to 0.1 third quarter which kept the Dees ahead by seven at the last change.

Cranbourne then had the initial play in the last quarter, before the Demons wrested momentum and got a confidence-boosting win.

“We’ve always had the belief, but (Saturday) showed we can win no matter who we pick,” coach Kris Thompson said.

With Matt Wetering out for the season, the absence of George Angelopoulos was amplified, for he is another experienced avenue to goal.

But Stefan Feehan was swung forward and kicked two and was among eight goal kickers.

“The reason we won was because of our selflessness and our pressure was outstanding,” Thompson said.

“We haven’t had to kick high scores, we defended the ground really well and have gone with more of a hybrid forward line.”

Strongly-built teenager Angus Cooper didn’t hit the scoreboard but was impressive on debut, while Jeremy Dang brought pressure and Liam Giove laid nine tackles in the victory.

Adam Read, Daniel Helmore and Corey Hutchinson kicked a goal each and were each crucial to the intensity brought, while Mason Russell put forward a skipper’s performance and Daniel Spence was praised for his effort in the backline.

For Cranbourne, Zak Roscoe showed glimpses of his best early, with a damaging 10 disposal, two goal opening term in the midfield, while Dillan Bass and Jake Cowburn were named best.

Marc Holt was kept to just one goal by John Walker, while Kirk Dickson didn’t play, but positively, small forward Tyson Barry played his first game back in the reserves and could be an x-factor in September.

Meanwhile, Port Melbourne pipped St Paul’s McKinnon by a point, so are in prime position to finish fifth, while an eight goal second half staved off a Chelsea Heights challenge for the Dingoes.

Results R16: Chelsea Heights 10.7 67 v Dingley 13.10 88, Mordialloc 0.6 6 v Cheltenham 17.16 118, Port Melbourne 11.10 76 v St Paul’s McKinnon 10.15 75, St Kilda City 7.6 48 v Bentleigh 7.12 54, Springvale Districts 9.9 63 v Cranbourne 7.16 58.

Ladder: Cheltenham 60, Dingley 46, Springvale 46, Cranbourne 44, Port Melbourne 40, St Paul’s McKinnon 36, Mordialloc 16, Bentleigh 16, Chelsea 12, St Kilda City 4

Fixture R17: Bentleigh v Chelsea Heights, Port Melbourne v Springvale Districts, Cheltenham v St Kilda City, Cranbourne v Mordialloc, St Paul’s McKinnon v Dingley