The Eagles…let the games begin!

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield will head into its first finals campaign in the Eastern Football Netball League in winning form after the fast-finishing Eagles secured an 11.12.78 to 5.8.38 victory over bottom-placed Lilydale on Saturday.

The Eagles have now won four of their last five games, finishing two games clear in fourth position, after losing five from seven during the middle stages of the season.

Mick Fogarty and his team will take on fifth-placed North Ringwood at Boronia this Sunday in the 2023 Division One elimination final.

Beaconsfield began brilliantly against the Falcons, with the class of Darren Minchington standing out like a beacon in a stellar first-quarter performance.

Kye Rowland found Minchington deep in the forward pocket, just a minute into the contest, with the classy mid-forward nailing a difficult left-foot snap from the boundary line.

Jack Bateman answered for the Falcons, but goals to Minchington, Michael Misso and Harrison Coe – who may have got away with a shove of his opponent – saw the Eagles lead by three straight kicks at the first change.

Minchington kicked the only goal of the second quarter to extend the margin to 23, before the Falcons fought back hard in the third term.

A goal to Coe was the only highlight for the Eagles, with goals to Josh White, Matt Laffin and Patrick Kelp giving the home side a sniff of its first victory of the season.

Kelp’s clever left-foot snap saw the Falcons close to just 12 points at the final change.

But Beaconsfield responded in the style of good side, kicking five unanswered goals to take back the initiative.

Sam Mackinder kicked the first two of those; first converting after great set-up play from Kade De La Rue, and then nailing a running shot after a turnover from Misso.

De La Rue then kicked truly after a head-high free kick, before Hayden Brough and Casey Wassylko put the finishing touches on a solid four-quarter performance.

Minchington set the scene early with his three goals; while two each to Coe and Mackinder came at pivotal times.

Damien Johnston was at his rock-solid best through the midfield, while Brandon White returned to his best form down back.

The Eagles have won one and lost one against North Ringwood this year, losing by two points at North Ringwood in round eight before scoring a nine-point victory at Holm Park Reserve just two weeks out from finals.

White looms as a key figure down back, while Coe, Johnston, Trent Stokoe and Ethan Harris have had very consistent seasons.

Expect the Eagles to win by four points and face either Montrose or Mitcham in the first semi-final at Boronia on Sunday 27 August.

LILYDALE 1.1 1.5 4.7 5.8(38)

BEACONSFIELD 4.1 5.4 6.7 11.12(78)

Lilydale Goals: P. Klep, J. White, D. White, J. Bateman, M. Laffin. Best: M. De Franceschi, J. Depace, M. Laffin, J. White, J. Clements, J. Thompson.

Beaconsfield Goals: D. Minchington 3, S. Mackinder 2, H. Coe 2, M. Misso, C. Wassylko, H. Brough, K. De La Rue. Best: D. Johnston, B. White, D. Minchington, J. Niezgodka, D. Smith, M. Misso.

Other Results R18: Bayswater 6.8.44 def Mitcham 5.11.41, North Ringwood 6.15.51 def by Wantirna South 9.13.67, Croydon 6.12.48 def by South Belgrave 19.19.133, Montrose 13.11.89 def Mooroolbark 9.8.62.

FINAL STANDINGS

TEAM P W L D F A % PTS

South Belgrave 18 18 0 0 1692 1061 159.47 72

Montrose 18 13 4 1 1535 1156 132.79 54

Mitcham 18 12 6 0 1516 1183 128.15 48

Beaconsfield 18 10 8 0 1203 1128 106.65 40

North Ringwood 18 8 9 1 1079 1162 92.86 34

Bayswater 18 8 10 0 1306 1229 106.27 32

Wantirna South 18 8 10 0 1318 1432 92.04 32

Mooroolbark 18 7 11 0 1281 1198 106.93 28

Croydon 18 5 13 0 1059 1451 72.98 20

Lilydale 18 0 18 0 779 1768 44.06 0

FINALS FIXTURE – WEEK 1

Qualifying Final

Saturday 19 August, 2.20pm

Tormore Reserve, Boronia

Montrose (2) v Mitcham (3)

Elimination Final

Sunday 20 August, 2.20pm

Tormore Reserve, Boronia

Beaconsfield (4) v North Ringwood (5)