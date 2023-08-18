Crunch final awaits Panthers

By Sports Desk

It’s a good case of déjà vu for local footy.

Fierce rivals Devon Meadows and Pearcedale, for the second-consecutive year, facing off in a cut-throat final in Mornington Peninsula Division Two.

The sentiment out of the Panthers camp highlights the importance of this weekend’s clash: they must win to continue trending towards the ultimate success.

Ryan Hendy’s men have a stacked midfield: Trent Cody, brothers Rory and Joel Hillis, Dean Kent, Nick Battle.

Their leadership will come to the fore, but young players need to show that they can stand up to the pressure of finals.

Patrick Sinnema was highlighted by Hendy as a player who continues to impress, while Alex Canal improves each week on half forward.

The club says it will be at full strength: a cautious approach was taken with Kent this week, Cody will return from calf soreness and Patrick Ryder is ready to go up forward.

Only once this season have they played with a full strength outfit: round one against Pearcedale, which the Panthers won by 62 points.

The Dales won the return clash by 45 points, in between a strong run of form which saw them win nine of 11 games before a surprise loss to Tyabb on Saturday.

“There’s a few we need to put work into,” Hendy said.

“Last time we didn’t really do that, but we will get together and come up with a plan for how we stop their on-ballers, they’ve got a few good players and it’s up to the boys to minimise their impact on Sunday.”

The Panthers have gained plenty of confidence from the second half of the season, for it proved that their system holds up regardless of who they put on the park.

Finals are won through pressure and that’s exactly what Devon Meadows have shown consistently, with their deep midfield providing x-factor and their mix of speed, class and courage making it difficult for opponents to get play on their terms.

“The experience was important last year because a lot wouldn’t have played finals before,” Hendy said, while also highlighting Kent, Ryder and Cody have been added to 2022’s mob.

“We have more of an idea of how hungry we need to be to win a final.

“A lot of kids have played in our big games in the last three or four weeks, which have had a finals like intensity.

“If we come to play, we honestly believe we can beat anyone, but if we don’t win this weekend, we haven’t really improved from last season.

“We want to build a couple of finals wins up and you never know from there.”

10 Panthers to watch:

Trent Cody: His name is synonymous with local footy in this part of the world. He’s a Narre Warren premiership captain, an Outer East league medallist. His kicking and polish opens the game up and he can work forward and kick goals from the midfield.

Patrick Ryder: The big forward re-signed for 2024 last week and is ready to go. All his experience will come to the fore on Sunday as he’ll take big marks, kick goals and provide spark during lulls. A big game player who was nursed through the home-and-away season to prime him for this moment.

Jayden Sullivan: An intercepting force across halfback, he’s one of the league leaders for marks taken which then allows Devon Meadows to slingshot.

Daniel Hellyer: The man who gets the opposition spearhead each week deserves lots of praise when assessing Devon Meadows’ season. Devon Meadows has only once conceded more than 90 points this season – and never more than 100 – as he routinely wins one-on-one duels.

Joel Hillis: A midfielder who will likely win the best and fairest, he has waxed well with the star-power that has run through there and brings the same effort week-in week-out. Has also played as a powerful forward recently in the absence of Ryder.

Riley Simmons: Has improved his ruck craft under the tutelage of Ryder and brings competitiveness and physicality each week. Ensures that the Panthers make the most of the star-studded midfield.

Ty Kirkwood: A young player ready to get exposed to finals footy. Pearcedale will likely double-man Ryder which will open up Kirkwood, who has been a regular contributor in 2023.

Nick Battle: The Devon Meadows captain led his team to the drought-breaking finals appearance last season, taking out the league medal, and will have had this opportunity pencilled in since the defeat in the corresponding fixture last year. Devon Meadows’ heart and soul.

Dean Kent: An ex-AFL 100-gamer who brings hardness and classy skills to the Panthers engine room, he’s certainly one who won’t panic on the big stage.

Brodie White: The unsung hero who could play a big role on Sunday. Has nullified some direct opponents and could be sent to ex-AFL player Ryan Bastinac, the Dales’ game-breaker.

WEST GIPPSLAND

A shuffle between positions two and four on the ladder and a historic century of goals from Cora Lynn full-forward Nathan Gardiner – that’s the expectations of a thrilling final round of the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC).

Gardiner needs just five goals at this year’s grand final venue – Kooweerup – to chalk up his first career ton and become the first player in the history of the WGFNC to reach the magical milestone.

It’s rather ironic that at the opposite end of the ground will be Kooweerup’s Jason Wells, the man Gardiner shares the WGFNC record of 317 goals with heading into this week’s round of matches.

While Gardiner’s impending milestone will capture the individual spotlight…it’s Phillip Island’s protection of the coveted second place on the ladder – and a double-chance – that has the most serious connotations from a team perspective.

The Bulldogs have been the number-two ranked team for most of the season, but head to ladder-leaders Inverloch-Kongwak this week needing to secure the four points to avoid a savage drop.

If the Bulldogs lose, Tooradin-Dalmore just needs to win – by any margin – at Kilcunda-Bass, to claim second place and a valuable week’s rest.

And if Nar Nar Goon does as most people expect, and pumps Bunyip at Spencer Street, then the Bulldogs will drop to fourth.

In a year where teams two to six are so even, there are no ‘easier’ semi-finals…but a Bulldogs drop to fourth would just enhance the feeling that their huge injury list has finally taken its toll.

But this is Phillip Island, the club with the highest winning percentage (79.82 percent) of any team in the WGFNC…and you write them off at your own peril.

They have a champion leading the way in Cam Pedersen, with Jack Taylor, Daniel Pearce and Mark Griffin all sensational players that can cause the Sea Eagles some real headaches this weekend.

But expect the Eagles to be humming…in their final hit-out before finals…and win as they did in round two by 36 points.

The remainder of this week’s games should go as anticipated, with the remaining four premiership contenders all expected to win.

Warragul Industrial will make it five on the trot against Garfield, while Tooradin-Dalmore has too much to play for and will be too strong for Kilcunda-Bass.

The curtain will roll on the ‘Gardiner Show’ with the Cobras securing the four points at Denhams Road, while the Goon will be in no mood for niceties when it welcomes Bunyip.

After a winless season, this is just what Bunyip needs…the Goon needing a percentage boost in the final round to possible gain third place!

Full credit must go to Bulldogs’ outgoing coach Lachlan Petch, who took on a very tough job at short notice after a mass exodus of players at the completion of 2022.

Those at Bunyip credit Petch with holding this club together when all possibilities were on the table.

If the Bulldogs turn things around and become a competitive force once again, then the efforts of Petch will be the launching pad.

And in the final game of round 18, Dalyston will rubber-stamp itself as the best team outside the top six with a hard-fought victory at Korumburra-Bena.

The Magpies have been one of the success stories of the season, heading for eight wins this year after just two victories in 2022.

Curtis Murfett, Michael Harris, Brayden Duve and Will Clarke have been sensational for the Magpies this year…and deserve to make their last act of the season the singing of the Magpies club song.

TIPS – Round 18

Garfield v WARRAGUL INDUSTRIALS, INVERLOCH-KONGWAK v Phillip Island, Kilcunda-Bass v TOORADIN-DALMORE, Kooweerup v CORA LYNN, Korumburra-Bena v DALYSTON, NAR NAR GOON v Bunyip.

OUTER EAST

Round 17 will likely decide who gets a week off in the first week and who will pack their bags to be eliminated from Premier Division Island for a trip to the Division One mainland next season.

Should Narre Warren get the better of Mt Evelyn at home, it will all-but guarantee top spot, with only Wandin able to equal them on points but boasting a far superior percentage than the Bulldogs.

Wandin would be required to thrash Gembrook Cockatoo by more than the 165 points they did in round nine to overtake the Magpies on percentage, setting up a likely meeting with Woori Yallock in week one of the finals.

At Olinda, the Bloods and the Brookers will battle to stay in the top flight.

Both sides are stuck on 24 points, meaning the victor will likely be spared the dreaded relegation.

Pakenham host Monbulk at Toomuc but will have a keen eye on both Kalora Park and Wandin Recreation Reserve, with those results set to play key roles in the Lions’ finals pursuit.

Pakenham sit fifth on the table a game clear of the Rovers but with an inferior percentage.

Mt Evelyn are guaranteed four points in round 18 courtesy of the bye, but will likely lose to the Magpies this week.

As a result, a Pakenham win on Saturday will likely end Monbulk’s finals chances, as well as make life almost impossible for the Rovers.

A win could even catapult them to fourth, if Wandin handle Upwey Tecoma at home.

DIVISION ONE

Round 16’s week of upsets has put yet another spin on the Division One campaign.

Healesville’s upset of Officer makes the Kangaroos’ visit to Seville this week all the more significant, with the loser likely consigned to watching the finals from the sidelines.

Healesville has a bye this week before a likely win against Hallam in round 18, meaning they are projected to finish with nine wins ahead of likely eight-win teams in Officer and Seville.

The Blues are yet to beat the Kangaroos in 2023, losing by 55 points and 24 points respectively in the two earlier meetings.

Emerald will be eager to bounce back from its shock loss to Berwick Springs when Sein Clearihan’s men head to Belgrave, just three weeks removed from the 149-point thrashing the Bombers gave the Magpies last week.

Hallam, meanwhile will look to carry the momentum from a special victory against Belgrave into its clash with Berwick Springs.

TIPS

Premier Division: PAKENHAM v Monbulk, NARRE WARREN v Mt Evelyn, WANDIN v Upwey Tecoma, Olinda Ferny Creek v GEMBROOK COCKATOO.

Division One: Seville v OFFICER, BERWICK SPRINGS v Hallam, Belgrave v EMERALD.