Doves hitting form

By Jonty Ralphsmith

That’s what Doveton needed.

After being challenged early by Keysborough, capable of producing ominous footy for short periods, the Doves kicked 12 goals to two after the main break, playing the game on their own terms.

It was the perfect way to celebrate club stalwart Michael Henry’s 200th game with his team putting their highest score on the board since a round seven win at Caulfield’s small Koornang Park.

Ruck Dylan Chapman exposed the gulf in class between he and his direct opponent, helping Doveton smash Keysborough in clearances all day at Reid Oval.

Yet the hosts’ ball movement and inside 50 connection in the first half kept a high-octane Keysborough in the hunt.

Cooper Sheppard was hot early for the visitors, able to capitalise when his team rebounded from defence and got it to the open side of the ground.

“I gave them a pretty big spray at halftime,” coach Michael Cardamone revealed.

“I probably took it out on the whiteboard a little bit but it wasn’t the way we wanted to play.

“To Keysborough’s credit, they moved the ball really well and got us on the spread, and in and under, and were harder at the contest in the first half.

“I just said ‘we have to bring that hunger and get the game on our terms’ and I think we did that in the second half which is pleasing.”

There was a stark shift in the second half, with five third quarter goals to two giving the Doves a 20-point lead at three-quarter-time, before a Daniel Zajac conversion early in the last made a certainty of the result.

It was party time in the last quarter, with Henry taking a screamer, Johns kicking his first goal for the club and a Harley Primrose goal from outside 50 all getting the loyal Doves supporters loud and rowdy.

Keysborough ran out of puff late as Doveton was able to control possession, take uncontested marks and cruise to the finish line.

That allowed Ricky Johnson’s energy as a high half-forward and Deekon Stapleton, moved into the midfield rotation after starting in defence, to shine.

Matthew Stapleton was an intercepting force and held the back line together all day, while Johns was the key beneficiary of Chapman’s tap-work, helping the Doves bring their trademark toughness.

“He’s been playing well but his form probably hasn’t been to the level he would want,” Cardamone said of Matthew Stapleton.

“He’s taken some time to ease into it after not playing (in) the first eight to ten weeks, but he’s an ex captain of the club and premiership player, and he’s super important for us and someone we’ll rely on heavily in finals.”

The ‘Burra proved that after a tumultuous season, their ladder position belies what they are capable of, youthful faces and better fitness in 2024 likely to help put them on the path back up the ladder.

Anthony Brannan’s experience in attack was a big factor in their competitiveness in the first half, while Brice Giacomantonio showed positive signs in just his second game of the season.

Doveton has Black Rock next week to finish the home and away season, before a week off, Saturday’s win guaranteeing them third spot on the ladder.

The club is confident it will regain Jake Basa, Will Smith, Max Sheppard and Sam Muirhead to hit the first final running.

Keysborough, meanwhile, will finish the season at home against Hampton Park, who they consigned to their most disappointing game of the season in the first bout between the sides.

The Spiders, meanwhile, had a comfortable home win over Caulfield, led by a bag of six to Kyle Hendy.

Results: East Brighton 21.26 152 v Black Rock 5.7 37, Doveton Doves 14.12 96 v Keysborough 6.8 44, Hampton Park 16.8 104 v Caulfield 7.7 49, Highett 5.17 47 v Skye 3.7 25, Murrumbeena 12.12 84 v East Malvern 12.9 81

Ladder: East Brighton 64, Murrumbeena 56, Doveton Doves 48, Hampton Park 40, Highett 40, Skye 26, East Malvern 24, Caulfield 24, Keysborough 14, Black Rock 4

Fixture: Black Rock v Doveton Doves, Skye v Murrumbeena, East Malvern v East Brighton, Caulfield v Highett, Keysborough v Hampton Park