Cardamone, Doves to part ways at season’s end

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Division 2 club Doveton has confirmed it will not renew senior coach Michael Cardamone’s contract beyond the 2023 season.

Cardamone coached the Doves to a heartbreaking grand final defeat in his first season in charge last year and has the club well-positioned for another tilt.

The Doves have finished the home-and-away season in third position with a 13-5 record and as the only team to have defeated premiership favourite East Brighton.

Cardamone was also a dangerous small forward in the run to last year’s grand final, with 53 goals in 19 games, but has mostly coached from the bench this season.

The club has also confirmed he will play no further part on-field.

While the timing is seen as a surprise, with a finals series on the horizon, the club wanted to be open with Cardamone, who will be highly sought after in the local footy ecosystem.

Doveton wants to go in a different direction and has advertised the vacancy but is yet to nail down the type of coach it is seeking.

President John Stapleton and Cardamone chose not to comment.